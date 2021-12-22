Horseshoe Hammond doubles down on efforts for Region organizations

Move over, Santa.

Horseshoe Hammond has its own bag of goodies for Northwest Indiana, raising $30,000 for the American Cancer Society through a series of fundraising events during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

“Going back to the beginning, when we first opened, it’s always been our goal to support the local community and help local charities as well as those that have an impact on people who live and work here,” says Julie Vasic, vice president of Human Resources for Horseshoe Hammond.

And if they can have a little fun along the way, so be it. Hence, the Battle of the Bras.

“We purchased 20 38 DD bras and team members would pick them up and take them home to decorate,” says Vasic.

Participants had two weeks to embellish their bras before they were put on display. Others working at the Horseshoe Hammond got to vote by putting money in the jars placed in front of each adorned piece of lingerie.

“I can’t imagine how much time and effort people put into it,” says Vasic. “I did one and thought it would take an hour. It took six hours and mine wasn’t particularly good at all.”