Horseshoe Hammond doubles down on efforts for Region organizations

Move over, Santa.
Horseshoe Hammond has its own bag of goodies for Northwest Indiana, raising $30,000 for the American Cancer Society through a series of fundraising events during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.
“Going back to the beginning, when we first opened, it’s always been our goal to support the local community and help local charities as well as those that have an impact on people who live and work here,” says Julie Vasic, vice president of Human Resources for Horseshoe Hammond.
And if they can have a little fun along the way, so be it. Hence, the Battle of the Bras.
“We purchased 20 38 DD bras and team members would pick them up and take them home to decorate,” says Vasic.
Participants had two weeks to embellish their bras before they were put on display. Others working at the Horseshoe Hammond got to vote by putting money in the jars placed in front of each adorned piece of lingerie.
“I can’t imagine how much time and effort people put into it,” says Vasic. “I did one and thought it would take an hour. It took six hours and mine wasn’t particularly good at all.”
Vasic and other team leaders also hosted a $5 breakfast of bacon, sausage, French Toast, omelets and more. That money also went into the kitty for Breast Cancer Awareness as did the October take on Jeans Friday, where team members can pay $5 to wear jeans that day.
“It’s amazing how quickly those $5 add up,” says Vasic, noting that in other Jeans Friday donations go to such charities as the Crisis Center Inc., Ronald McDonald House and St. Jude House.
This year, $5,000 was presented to the annual Festival of the Lakes, which was canceled by the pandemic last year. Junior Achievement, Mental Health of America Northwest and TradeWinds Services each got $5,000 in cash. TradeWinds got another $5,000 in in-kind gifts.
“We also donated $25,000 this year to Ivy Tech’s East Chicago Campus to upgrade their school café,” says Vasic.
Donations aren’t always monetary. At the beginning of this school year, the Horseshoe team donated more than 2,000 school supplies including folders, binders, glue, markers, pen, pencils, notebooks and crayons for students in Hammond elementary schools. The casino matched what team members donated for a total of more than 4,000 supplies. The Horseshoe team also volunteered its time on Clean Up Day this August at Purdue Northwest’s Challenger Learning Center, a space-themed program that incorporates simulation programs, hands-on science and engineering activities geared to the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) curriculum.
“We have long-standing relationships with many local organizations in Northwest Indiana,” says Vasic. Among the organizations receiving donations are Campagna Academy, South Shore Arts and the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce.
The casino does food drives during the holidays and works closely with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
“Some of our relationships go back 20 years,” Vasic continues about the recipients of their donations.
For the most part, their contributions come from team members.
“Internally, we do it by making team members aware of our projects through our twice weekly newsletters and posters,” says Vasic. “It’s usually just internal, but during October for Breast Cancer Awareness, we raised money by having people drop their tickets off.”
She's referring to tickets from lesser winnings from the slots; say a ticket for 50 cents which may not be worth waiting in line to collect. Instead, guests deposit them in containers to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“We raised $27,000 internally and $3,000 more from those ticket donations,” says Vasic. “We’re proud to be able to give back to the community, it’s part of our core values.”