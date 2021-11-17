In its 13th year, 500 Turkeys continues to nourish families

The Thanksgiving holiday provides not only a reminder to be grateful for the gifts we have been given, but also serves as an opportunity to reach out and help those who perhaps haven’t been as fortunate.
For Jeni Bolton, this latter inclination has transformed a pleasant notion into a life-changing mission.
“As a leader at a youth retreat in 2009, I was given a mission from God inside a sealed envelope,” recalls Bolton. “I opened it and the card read ‘raise enough food and funds to feed 500 families for Thanksgiving.’ My church said it would support me to make this happen, and what was supposed to be a one-time thing is now in its 13th year.”
That mission card was the catalyst for what would become 500 Turkeys, the charitable organization that Bolton founded and has grown over the ensuing years. With the help of countless volunteers, the charity was able to provide food for 500 Region families on that first Thanksgiving in 2009. And it has steadily upped its goals and milestones since, increasing the number of recipients and branching out beyond turkeys to provide meal sides, clothing and money for those in need.
By 2019, 500 Turkeys was serving more than 1,700 families throughout the Region, and even amid the challenges of the pandemic managed to keep that number above 1,000 in 2020.
“500 Turkeys is more than a food or clothing distribution,” Bolton says. “Our mission is to feed families food and faith, and we do that by not only feeding their bellies but also feeding love and kindness to everyone who is a part of this journey each year.”
500 Turkeys receives no government or official funding. Members of the community, local churches, schools, businesses and civic groups collect monetary gifts and donations of more than 40,000 non-perishable food items each Thanksgiving season, meaning the organization itself hasn’t had to buy any of those things with its funds for the last two years. For all of its success, however, Bolton says there are challenges, most of which relate to the increasing cost of trying to acquire the 1,400 turkeys, pies, eggs and rolls to distribute to those in need, That effort will approach almost $30,000 this year.
But it’s more than money that keeps 500 Turkeys going year after year. Bolton says one of the organization’s greatest resources is its dedicated volunteer corps, which has been coming together — and growing — to help lift its community for more than a decade now.
“I have seen a community in hard times rally together to do good, to give back, to be kind and to give selflessly,” she says. “From our Turkey Team to the community, over 5,000 hours of volunteering will take place just this year.”
As Thanksgiving approaches, that team has once again been hard at work preparing the donations and managing the ins and outs of its goal of feeding nearly 1,400 families. And as Bolton continues to relish the work of the mission she received in 2009, she hopes that even more people will hear that call this holiday season and pitch in by praying, providing or participating in the organization’s Distribution Days on Nov. 19, 20 and 21 at Valparaiso Nazarene Church. But whether they help out at 500 Turkeys or choose some other worthwhile cause, she just prays that people will take this time of year to do whatever they can to put their gratitude into action.
“Mostly we ask people to just get involved in their community by giving back, being kind and showing grace,” she says. “If we all do something good, we can accomplish great things.”
For more information, visit www.500turkeys.com.