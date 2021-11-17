In its 13th year, 500 Turkeys continues to nourish families

500 Turkeys receives no government or official funding. Members of the community, local churches, schools, businesses and civic groups collect monetary gifts and donations of more than 40,000 non-perishable food items each Thanksgiving season, meaning the organization itself hasn’t had to buy any of those things with its funds for the last two years. For all of its success, however, Bolton says there are challenges, most of which relate to the increasing cost of trying to acquire the 1,400 turkeys, pies, eggs and rolls to distribute to those in need, That effort will approach almost $30,000 this year.

But it’s more than money that keeps 500 Turkeys going year after year. Bolton says one of the organization’s greatest resources is its dedicated volunteer corps, which has been coming together — and growing — to help lift its community for more than a decade now.

“I have seen a community in hard times rally together to do good, to give back, to be kind and to give selflessly,” she says. “From our Turkey Team to the community, over 5,000 hours of volunteering will take place just this year.”