The holiday season is full of joyous gatherings and time-honored traditions. Many Region residents observe with rituals that have been handed down for generations, a relatively young holiday is celebrated by some area African-Americans.
Celebrated from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, Kwanzaa is an African-American and Pan-African holiday that “brings a cultural message which speaks to the best of what it means to be African and human in the fullest sense,” according to officialkwanzaawebsite.org.
Created in the 1970s by Maulana Karenga, Kwanzaa, which has roots in the harvest, is dedicated to seven principles: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith. Each day of Kwanzaa is devoted to one of the principles.
Jonathan Boose, Kwanzaa and Juneteenth Committee president and organizer in Gary, notes that Karenga developed Kwanzaa when he was a professor and chairman of Black Studies at California State University. It was during the Watts riots in the Los Angeles area that Karenga saw a need to bring African-Americans together and create a sense of pride. He developed each of the principles to meet this need.
“Kwanzaa combines aspects of African harvest celebrations and centers on lighting the seven candles of the Kinara, or special candelabra, that each represent a different principle or ideal,” Boose said.
Boose explained that Kwanzaa is not intended to replace Christmas but rather to fill a cultural vacuum and quell negative stereotypes.
“African-Americans were stripped of customs while they were enslaved, so Kwanzaa provides positive customs and pushes back on negative stereotypes to give African-Americans a healthy self-concept,” he explained.
In Gary, the annual Kwanzaa festivities feature traditional African foods and rich pageantry . The local celebration draws people from throughout Northwest Indiana and Chicago, Boose said.
Kwanzaa is particularly important in today’s social environment, as it highlights the strength of diversity in the U.S., Boose noted.
“If people of other backgrounds can be exposed to African-American customs by attending a Kwanzaa celebration, they might see the strong connection between our customs and theirs,” said Boose.
Ella S. Monroe, member for more than 70 years and Kwanzaa celebration coordinator at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 2300 Grant St., Gary, said that the church will celebrate Kwanzaa at 6 p.m. Dec. 27 in the L.K. Jackson Memorial Hall. The service begins with a devotion from the Rev. Howard L. Carter, then the principle of the day is discussed, followed by guest speakers who will elaborate on the topic. That day is the second day of Kwanzaa, so the second principle, “self-determination” or Kujichagulia in Swahili, will be the focus.
The evening will include the lighting of the Kinara, songs, dance and of course, food. Monroe said that typically, the event attracts 50 or more people who are are asked to wear African attire.
“If someone doesn’t have traditional African attire, they are asked to wear the colors of Kwanzaa — black, red and green,” she said. “Black represents our people, red is the blood of struggle and green signifies youth and the future.”
Monroe points out that is not commercial. “The gifts we give are handed down from one generation to the next, so we pass them to our children.”
To Carol Lanier, who teaches the History of African-Americans in Chicago course at Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, that pride in African American culture and unity should be developed early on.
Lanier, who has been teaching for 26 years, is also Director of Diversity for the school. It is her third year as director, but she’s been involved in antiracism efforts at Marian since 2004.
During Marian’s daily announcements, Lanier said students will include one of the seven principles of the Kwanzaa and explain its significance. She also is planning to have a group of professionals make a presentation about Kwanzaa.
Though Kwanzaa derives from a celebration of the harvest, Lanier said mentions its importance in bringing family together and in recognition of unity and culture.
“The history of Kwanzaa is not that old; it’s a way of celebrating the richness of black culture and gives an identity to that type of celebration,” Lanier explained. “The majority of students don’t often realize what Kwanzaa is and why it’s celebrated. It’s good to know how different cultures celebrate different holidays and to see how much we have in common. If students, as well as adults, understand Kwanzaa, they will be more comfortable and embrace each other’s differences.”