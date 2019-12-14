Dedicated to finding loving homes for abandoned and unwanted dogs, Lakeshore PAWS was founded in 2001 with the vision of creating a culture of compassion and partnership in Northwest Indiana to assure that every dog born has a stable home and care throughout its life.
“When we opened in 2011, we never realized how great the need would be for what we do,” says Jeanne Sommer, co-founder and executive director of the nonprofit who first saw the need to help homeless animals when on vacation in Belize. “We thought we would be helping 100-200 dogs each year, but we are adopting out about 800 a year. Unfortunately, people still aren’t spaying and neutering their pets. We have had more litters of puppies this year than any other. Most government run shelters can’t take care of a pregnant mom, so we have helped a lot of moms lately.”
Most of its dogs come from shelters where they are at immediate risk of euthanasia due to overcrowding, though it sometimes takes in owner surrenders. There is no time limit for a dog to stay at Lakeshore PAWS, a no-kill shelter. Most of its animals find homes quickly, though some stay in the organization's care for several weeks or even months.
According to Sommer, owner and managing broker for the Jeanne Sommer Team/Century 21 Alliance Group, people who want to surrender their dog are placed on a list and taken in order. There is a fee for surrendering a pet, which also must pass a behavioral test before being accepted.
“We are a volunteer-based rescue, and we have to make sure the volunteers are safe as well,” says Sommer, noting it doesn't discriminate on breed or age of the dog. “Yes, we see more pit bull and pit bull mixes than any other breed. But we get all sizes, ages, and breeds.”
Lakeshore PAWS operates solely on adoption fees, fundraisers and donations.
“Right now, we are getting ready to send our appeal letter, and we rely on donations from this and our events in order to run," she said. "The public also drops off supplies from our wish list and as the holiday approaches, I encourage everyone to sign up for Amazon Smile. It is totally free and a percentage of what you order on Amazon goes to Lakeshore PAWS.”
Volunteers also are needed; visit www.lakeshorepaws.org to sign up. Lakeshore PAWS then contacts the volunteer and registers them in a two-part class to learn about the organization and how to interact with the dogs. Once the classes are completed, volunteers can come and go during hours of operation and help clean, walk, and play with the dogs. Right now, PAWS needs cleaners.
“We are also constantly looking for fosters,” says Sommer. “Currently we have two dogs that are scared to death of the shelter, and they are so stressed out. They really could use someone to foster them. The fosters typically don’t have them for that long, and we provide the food, crate, and anything else that they would need to take care of the dog. All they have to do is provide a roof over their head and love.”
The adoption process is straightforward. Potential adopters are taken through the center to meet the 20-50 dogs on average at the shelter. Once a potential pet is selected, they sit fill out an adoption application. After it's reviewed and approved, adopters get to spend time with their dog in the meet and greet room.
“If they have another dog, we arrange for them to bring the other dog to our adoption center where we introduce them making sure that they get along before sending them home,” says Sommer. “We do have a Foster-To-Adopt program where people can take the dog home for up to three days to make sure the dog is a good fit before finalizing the adoption. Our adoption fees start at $100 for senior dogs and go up from there. Puppies are usually $300. The cost includes the dog being spayed or neutered, microchipped, and up to date on shots and rabies.”
Sommer says it doesn't take in strays since the owner might be looking for their lost pet and directs people who have found a stray to call their local shelter in hopes of getting it home.
“I would love people to know that there are so many ways that they can help,” says Sommer. “Whether it is time, money, sharing posts on Facebook or spreading the word — anything that can help save them is important. Dogs are so special and the unconditional love that we see them give every day is amazing.”