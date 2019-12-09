McColly Real Estate is more than a top agency in the Region.
It is also a force in philanthropy, says Rhonda McColly-Fleener, the real estate firm's chief operating officer.
The company, founded by her father 45 years ago, has grown from a four-person office in Merrillville to one with 470 broker associates, 100 employees and 23 offices. And since its beginning, McColly has recognized the importance of giving back to the community.
“We support the many organizations that are in our own backyard,” continues McColly-Fleener. “For four decades, McColly has made significant contributions to charities and organizations throughout the communities that have been such an integral part of making us the No. 1 real estate firm in Northwest Indiana and Chicago Southland.”
Ron McColly has been a philanthropist since founding his company in 1974, and the company formally created McColly Charities in 2011, says Monica Decker, director of marketing and technology for McColly Real Estate.
Among the many organizations supported by the McColly Charities are the Crown Point Community Foundation, Crossroads Chamber of Commerce and 14 other regional chambers as well as the Methodist Hospitals Foundation, Riverside Healthcare Foundation, Cerebral Palsy of Northwest Indiana, Asian-American Medical Society, Forest Ridge Academy, Chesterton Little League, and Opportunity Enterprises.
“When you look at the list on our website of the charities we support, it’s amazing,” says George Kepchar Jr., managing broker of the Portage Rt. 6/Willowcreek /LaPorte offices, noting how Ron McColly donated $100,000 on behalf of the McColly Charities to aid in the expansion of the Southlake YMCA in Crown Point.
The 80,000-square-foot Southlake YMCA addition opened in April includes a six-lane lap pool, a zero-entry warm water pool with slide, sauna and whirlpool and a 25-yard, handicapped-accessible, six-lane lap pool with diving board. Also added are an outdoor pool with a slide, two new gyms as well as walking/running track and six studios for cheer, dance and group exercise.
"As a donor for the new Dean and Barbara White Southlake YMCA, Ron McColly's gift will enable us to serve thousands more kids and families through our youth development and healthy living programs,” says Jay Buckmaster, CEO, Crossroads YMCA, whose locations include the Southlake Y.
Each holiday season, McColly offices collect gifts for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. McColly Charities also sponsors Sharing the Gift of Warmth, a coat drive held in October with drop-off locations at McColly offices throughout Northwest Indiana.
"
McColly also made a $30,000 donation to the Riverside Healthcare Foundation in Bourbonnais, Illinois, for its Lead with Your Health campaign.
McColly understands that expanding the Y and helping improve area health care is an important economic driver for the Region.
Besides there major initiatives, McColly Real Estate offices also host food drives to benefit local food pantries, community baby showers for families in need, eyeglass drives and a Peanut Butter & Jelly Drive held in early summer to help fill food pantry shelves.
“One event was a McColly Project Push-Up, which my youngest daughter, Rylee, did for her high school senior service philanthropic project,” says McColly-Fleener. “Nearly 800 bras were collected and will be distributed to area women’s shelters. I’m very proud that each time we announce a McColly Charities event or drive that our agents and staff rally around it and give 100% to make each and every one of our projects a success.”
Agents who are active in a charity find that McColly Charities stands behind them.
"I was born and raised in Northwest Indiana,” says Ron McColly. “I feel it’s important to lead by example for my own family, to give back to strengthen our communities and see them continue to prosper and grow.”