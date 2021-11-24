Meals on Wheels uses holiday fundraiser to illuminate needs of elderly living alone

“There is a gap between what clients can afford to contribute to meals and the true cost to produce and deliver the meals. That gap has grown during the pandemic as the cost of food rose more than 40%, so the support of our neighbors and community members is more important than ever. Donations to Light the Night will help make it possible for Meals on Wheels to deliver more than 60,000 meals this holiday season.”

For many older clients the meal deliveries are a lifeline to the world outside their home. “Living alone is challenging for many older adults — a problem that is growing as the population ages. Research from Meals on Wheels America and the 2020 National Social Isolation Summit showed that the pandemic has left even more older adults hungry and 1 in 3 seniors are now isolated/lonelier than before the pandemic,” Hurst explained. “Meals on Wheels is an essential service to the community. Since the pandemic began, we’ve stepped up to adapt and meet ever-changing community needs and have delivered nearly one million meals. There is such a connection between nutrition, social connection and health.”