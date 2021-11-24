Meals on Wheels uses holiday fundraiser to illuminate needs of elderly living alone

A fundraising initiative begun in 2006 continues to be a big driver of financial support for Meals on Wheels (MOW) of Northwest Indiana.
Light the Night for Senior Hunger will kick off its 15th year with a lighting ceremony on Nov. 30. Through the program, financial gifts can be made during this special holiday campaign with a light on a tree representing a donation level. The Trees of Hope display outside of the organization's Merrillville office campus lights up more as donations are made throughout the season.
“It’s an opportunity for our community to have a visual reminder of how we all come together,” said Rachel Hurst, director of development. “The trees are lit up nightly from dusk until dawn during the month of December.”
The lighting ceremony includes a socially distanced holiday party with drinks, cookies and fellowship from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sponsors will flick the switch to light up the trees at MOW’s regional commercial kitchen at 8446 Virginia St. in Merrillville at 6:20 p.m. Nov. 30. The goal is to raise $100,000 to help deliver 58,000 meals to seniors throughout the Region.
“The holidays are a time when people are thinking about warmth, about family, about kindness and joy. For many of our clients, these are things they may be missing during the holidays. Meals on Wheels is a lifeline for those we serve because we deliver so much more than a meal — a warm smile, friendly visit and sense of connection we deliver with each meal makes all the difference,” said Hurst.
“There is a gap between what clients can afford to contribute to meals and the true cost to produce and deliver the meals. That gap has grown during the pandemic as the cost of food rose more than 40%, so the support of our neighbors and community members is more important than ever. Donations to Light the Night will help make it possible for Meals on Wheels to deliver more than 60,000 meals this holiday season.”
For many older clients the meal deliveries are a lifeline to the world outside their home. “Living alone is challenging for many older adults — a problem that is growing as the population ages. Research from Meals on Wheels America and the 2020 National Social Isolation Summit showed that the pandemic has left even more older adults hungry and 1 in 3 seniors are now isolated/lonelier than before the pandemic,” Hurst explained. “Meals on Wheels is an essential service to the community. Since the pandemic began, we’ve stepped up to adapt and meet ever-changing community needs and have delivered nearly one million meals. There is such a connection between nutrition, social connection and health.”
In Indiana 12% of seniors are food insecure and 26% have only fair or poor health, noted Hurst. Also, 31% have a disability. And loneliness and social isolation increase the risk of earlier death by 32%. Loneliness contributes to increased risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, immune and respiratory illnesses, cognitive decline, dementia, Alzheimer’s, depression, suicide and addiction. It is also associated with an extra $6.7 billion in Medicare spending annually.
“Meals on Wheels is unique because it addresses both targeted, healthy nutrition for better health and connections and friendships that end isolation and loneliness,” said Hurst.
It’s a two-way street and volunteers get tremendous rewards from their involvement, as well. MOW relies on more than 600 community volunteers to deliver meals, be phone pals, assemble meals, stamp bags, help in the kitchen and assist in the office. If you are interested in volunteering, contact charlie@mownwi.org or call 219-756-3663.
To register for meals or participate in Light the Night, visit www.mownwi.org. You can also send a check to Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana, Attn: Light the Night, 8446 Virginia St., Merrillville IN 46410.
“Every gift of $30 or more lights a star on the Trees of Hope, which will glow from dusk till dawn from Nov. 30 until Dec. 31,” said Hurst. “It’s a great photo opportunity as well.”