Mokena Miracles is there with rent, food assistance and more for struggling families

“We take nominations for far less fortunate families, families who’ve been through some catastrophic event," Vaccaro said.

The deadline for nominations usually is Oct. 1.

“So, once we get our nominees,” Cooper said, “we sit down and say, ‘What will help you the most? Are you behind on bills? Electric or gas? Do you need help with rent? We can help you.' We can also find out where they shop. If they need gas cards for the car, we’ll get them gift cards from the brand they use. Or the grocery store they go to.”

Mokena Miracles’ assistance extends beyond gift cards and rent payments. “We’ve done furnaces, repaired cars. It’s great what an outpouring from the community can do at Christmas time,” Vaccaro said. He added that many volunteers, including the mayor, Frank Fleischer, and his wife, enjoy helping wrap presents in early December, though those plans remain in flux with COVID-19.

“A couple board members bring their families,” he said. “It’s important for children to learn early lessons that there are less fortunate people. It’s a lesson that makes for better adults.”