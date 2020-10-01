Mokena Miracles is there with rent, food assistance and more for struggling families

To hear Mokena Miracles explain its mission: “We accept donations throughout the year, and use those funds to enrich the lives of Mokena residents in need at the end of the year. Our goal is to reinvest the money raised back into Mokena. During the holiday season, we reach out to our neighbors in need to let them know they are an important part of the community.”
Mokena Miracles has officially existed since 2017, the result of two Tinley Park transplants and a partnership between concerned residents and community first responders. Four of its seven board members are first responders, the other three are Mokena residents: a teacher, a school board member and a village employee.
“I’m originally from Tinley Park, and they have Tinley Wish,” said Samantha Cooper, a Mokena Miracles board member who has lived in Mokena since 2013. “I got in touch with the chief (of police, Steve Vaccaro), and we talked about what could be done.”
When Vaccaro was a deputy chief in Tinley Park, he was on Tinley Wish’s board for many years. "When Samantha (Cooper) showed interest in doing something similar here, we put it together.”
“We started meeting in 2016,” Cooper said, “and took time to get our (nonprofit) status and get prepared. Then 2017 was our first year.”
To date, Cooper said, Mokena Miracles has assisted eight families comprising about 30 people.
“We take nominations for far less fortunate families, families who’ve been through some catastrophic event," Vaccaro said.
The deadline for nominations usually is Oct. 1.
“So, once we get our nominees,” Cooper said, “we sit down and say, ‘What will help you the most? Are you behind on bills? Electric or gas? Do you need help with rent? We can help you.' We can also find out where they shop. If they need gas cards for the car, we’ll get them gift cards from the brand they use. Or the grocery store they go to.”
Mokena Miracles’ assistance extends beyond gift cards and rent payments. “We’ve done furnaces, repaired cars. It’s great what an outpouring from the community can do at Christmas time,” Vaccaro said. He added that many volunteers, including the mayor, Frank Fleischer, and his wife, enjoy helping wrap presents in early December, though those plans remain in flux with COVID-19.
“A couple board members bring their families,” he said. “It’s important for children to learn early lessons that there are less fortunate people. It’s a lesson that makes for better adults.”
Cooper added that Mokena Miracles also gets to play Santa. “For parents, we try to make Christmas a little easier. We don’t want them to have to say, ‘You can’t have a toy, because we have to pay bills.’ ”
And when Santa Claus makes his special deliveries for Mokena Miracles, he is accompanied by Mokena Police and Fire Department vehicles, Cooper said.
“Nothing is more gratifying than the looks on kids’ faces as the squad cars and firetrucks pull up with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus—and I think they’ve even had a few elves sometimes,” Vaccaro said. “It’s so gratifying, in some cases you walk out with a tear on your face.”
In a typical year, Mokena Miracles holds a fundraiser to help pay for its philanthropy. "One year the ticket (for admission to the event) was a gift card. Last year, we had a trivia night for our fundraiser,” Cooper said. “This year, well ... with all the changes every day about gatherings ... we don’t know what we’ll be able to do. It looks like we’re hoping to get more direct donations.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!