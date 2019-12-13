Several years ago, the leadership team of NIPSCO began to cultivate a culture of giving among its more than 8,000 employees.
“We wanted our team to be able to get involved in charitable events and nonprofits that meant something to them personally,” said Rick Calinski, the director of public affairs for the utility. “All of our employees have a story to share, and within those tales we find incredible passion to help those in need.”
Hope for the Holidays is a year-round effort that brings employees at every level together to help residents of Northern Indiana have a better holiday season.
“We have team meetings called Safety Summits,” said Calinski. “Our team members bring up ideas for raising funds and awareness that help local initiatives. We encourage all of our team members to get involved and share their stories and passion with the rest of us.”
The Gas and Electric teams have an annual contest that involves purchasing team T-shirts. “The losing team donates money to the charity of choice,” Calinski said. “Proceeds of the sales also go to the charity. It’s a win-win and provides a friendly competition among the teams. Most importantly, those in need benefit.”
This year, NIPSCO set a record by collecting more than 1,200 toys for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. “Every child should have something to open during the holidays,” Calinski said. “The number of toys we collect gets higher every year, something that our team members are very proud of.”
Candy sales, bake sales, and a ChristNIPSCO Market, a play on the popular Christkindl Markets, are opportunities for team members to collect money for local initiatives. A Cornhole tournament is held every fall with the proceeds helping provide holiday meals. Monetary donations are disbursed to food banks including the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana to provide holiday meals for those in need.
NIPSCO also takes the lead in providing coats, hats, and gloves to the annual North Township Coat Drive held at Wicker Memorial Park in Highland.
“The beauty of this is how much is employee-driven,” Calinski said. “We have team members who bring up ideas and share stories about specific charities that could use our help, nonprofits that do wonderful things for the community. When you hear the passion in their talks, you realize what special employees you have on your team.”
St. Joseph's Carmelite Home in East Chicago is a favorite of NIPSCO Gold, a team of employees with emotional ties to the safe haven for children in crisis. Domestic violence shelters for women and children including Haven House in Hammond and St. Jude House in Crown Point also benefit from NIPSCO’s efforts as does Housing Opportunities, which works to resolve and prevent homelessness in Porter and LaPorte Counties.
Calinski said it’s inspiring to see how employees at every level in the organization join together to help others, with a special focus on the holiday season.
“Hope for the Holidays is more than a title for our initiative,” he said. “It’s the real purpose of what we are trying to do. There’s a tremendous amount of footwork that goes into all these endeavors. That allows our team members to get to know each other outside of the work environment, sans titles. It’s a great way for people from different backgrounds and histories to come together for a common purpose.
“A major point we try to share with those we are helping is that people care about you and your family,” Calinski said. “Not just today, but every day. People whom you have never met are trying to help make things a little better for you. No ulterior motive, just because they can. It’s truly an uplifting experience and makes all of us proud to be part of NIPSCO.”