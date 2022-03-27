NWI Catholic Women's Conference comes to Bishop Noll

Women looking for a day filled with spiritual messages and hope will want to reserve a spot at a special conference next weekend.
The Diocese of Gary will present the Northwest Indiana Catholic Women's Conference on April 2 at Bishop Noll Institute, 1519 Hoffman St., in Hammond.
"This is our fourth women's conference," said Rosanne Kouris, coordinator, Family Life, Office of Marriage and Family Life for the Diocese of Gary.
Kouris said the conference this year takes on the theme of "Choosing The Better Part." The conference will help people, during these challenging times we've living in, find ways and hear hopeful messages about choosing better paths in life to obtain peace and happiness.
"We have five speakers who will be addressing that topic," Kouris said.
Among the speakers appearing at the event will be Father Donald Calloway, a priest in the Congregation of Marian Fathers of The Immaculate Conception of The Most Blessed Virgin Mary. Rev. Calloway is known for his dramatic conversion story. At the conference he'll relay that conversion story which took him from wayward teen/young adult who was enmeshed in a drug infested and immoral life to Catholic priest with a mission to give others hope.
In addition to his keynote speech, Rev. Calloway will also offer another talk on St. Joseph during the conference.
Other speakers on the roster will be Paula Umana, Sonja Corbitt, Father B. Thomas Celso and Byzantine Catholic Father Andrew Summerson.
Kouris said the diocese's conference has been popular through the years. During its first year it drew 600 people and this year more than 300 were already registered weeks before the event.
The conference, Kouris said, draws women for many reasons.
"People enjoy fellowship and coming together to talk to other women who are like-minded," she said. Kouris added attendees also enjoy hearing speakers, shopping the marketplace on site and participating in mass, which will be led by Bishop Robert J. McClory.
In addition to the speakers, vendor marketplace and mass, there will be a recitation of the rosary. A continental breakfast and lunch will also be offered.
Cost for the conference is $35. Those interested in registering for the conference may visit nwicatholicwomen.com. Deadline for registration is Tuesday, March 29.
Stations of the Cross at Shrine of Christ's Passion
Visitors approach Station VI, "Veronica wipes the face of Jesus" on Friday along the Stations of the Cross at The Shrine of Christ's Passion in St. John.
Stations of the Cross at Shrine of Christ's Passion
The crowd gathers Friday at the scene of the Crucifixion along the Stations of the Cross at The Shrine of Christ's Passion in St. John. The faithful marked Good Friday with prayers and song as they walked the path with the Rev. Francis J. "Rocky" Hoffman, who narrated.
Stations of the Cross at Shrine of Christ's Passion
Visitors approach Station VI, "Veronica wipes the face of Jesus" on Good Friday along the Stations of the Cross at The Shrine of Christ's Passion in St. John. Good Friday is the day Christians believe Jesus was crucified.
Stations of the Cross at Shrine of Christ's Passion
Visitors touch Christ's cross along the Stations of the Cross at The Shrine of Christ's Passion in St. John. Christians marked Good Friday by walking the prayer trail as the Rev. Francis J. "Rocky" Hoffman, executive director of Relevant Radio, narrated.
Visitors tour the Stations of the Cross at Shrine of Christ's Passion.
Stations of the Cross at Shrine of Christ's Passion
Visitors approach Station VI, "Veronica wipes the face of Jesus" on Friday along the Stations of the Cross at The Shrine of Christ's Passion in St. John.
Stations of the Cross at Shrine of Christ's Passion
Leonardo Lalata, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, looks up at Jesus on the cross on Good Friday as he walks along the Stations of the Cross at The Shrine of Christ's Passion in St. John.
Stations of the Cross at Shrine of Christ's Passion
The crowd gathers Friday at the scene of the Crucifixion along the Stations of the Cross at The Shrine of Christ's Passion in St. John. The faithful marked Good Friday with prayers and song as they walked the path with the Rev. Francis J. "Rocky" Hoffman, who narrated.
Stations of the Cross at Shrine of Christ's Passion
Visitors approach Station VI, "Veronica wipes the face of Jesus" on Good Friday along the Stations of the Cross at The Shrine of Christ's Passion in St. John. Good Friday is the day Christians believe Jesus was crucified.
The crowd gathers on a Good Friday at the scene of the Crucifixion along the Stations of the Cross at The Shrine of Christ's Passion in St. John.
Stations of the Cross at Shrine of Christ's Passion
The crowd gathers Friday at the scene of the Crucifixion along the Stations of the Cross at The Shrine of Christ's Passion in St. John.
Stations of the Cross at Shrine of Christ's Passion
Carter Burgess, 2, of Michigan City, gets a close look Friday as Jesus falls for the third time, which is depicted in the Stations of the Cross at The Shrine of Christ's Passion in St. John.
Stations of the Cross at Shrine of Christ's Passion
Visitors touch Christ's cross along the Stations of the Cross at The Shrine of Christ's Passion in St. John. Christians marked Good Friday by walking the prayer trail as the Rev. Francis J. "Rocky" Hoffman, executive director of Relevant Radio, narrated.
Stations of the Cross at Shrine of Christ's Passion
Leonardo Lalata, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, looks up at Jesus on the cross on Friday as he walks along the Stations of the Cross at The Shrine of Christ's Passion in St. John.
Stations of the Cross at Shrine of Christ's Passion
The crowd gathers at the scene of the Crucifixion on Good Friday as they walk along the Stations of the Cross at The Shrine of Christ's Passion in St. John.
