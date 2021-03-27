Police Polar Plungers double fundraising goal for Special Olympics Illinois

Law enforcement works around the clock, so when it came time to raise money to support the athletes of Special Olympics Illinois, officers of the Tinley Park Police Department dedicated themselves to the effort around the clock as well.

The department embarked on a 24-hour “Super Polar Plunge.” Every hour from 9 a.m. Feb. 26 to 8 a.m. Feb. 27, seven Tinley Park officers and an area business owner who is the father of a Special Olympics athlete jumped into the 36-degree waters of an outdoor swimming pool.

“It was cold,” said Sgt. William Devine, one of the Super Plungers. “Air temperature got down to 31 that night.”

“This year we had two ladders — for distancing,” Devine said. “One to go in one side, then dive under and climb out the other side,” he said, noting that did nothing to protect against consistently cold temperatures.

Between dives, the Super Plungers spent their time warming up in locker rooms or spread out in other spaces indoors.

