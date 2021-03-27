Police Polar Plungers double fundraising goal for Special Olympics Illinois

Law enforcement works around the clock, so when it came time to raise money to support the athletes of Special Olympics Illinois, officers of the Tinley Park Police Department dedicated themselves to the effort around the clock as well.
The department embarked on a 24-hour “Super Polar Plunge.” Every hour from 9 a.m. Feb. 26 to 8 a.m. Feb. 27, seven Tinley Park officers and an area business owner who is the father of a Special Olympics athlete jumped into the 36-degree waters of an outdoor swimming pool.
“It was cold,” said Sgt. William Devine, one of the Super Plungers. “Air temperature got down to 31 that night.”
“This year we had two ladders — for distancing,” Devine said. “One to go in one side, then dive under and climb out the other side,” he said, noting that did nothing to protect against consistently cold temperatures.
Between dives, the Super Plungers spent their time warming up in locker rooms or spread out in other spaces indoors.
An additional nine Tinley Park officers took the plunge too, joining the Super Plungers for one or more jump, dive or otherwise achieving complete submersion in the pool . But that doesn’t mean there’s a rivalry between the groups. “With those officers — they also raised money — that’s what put us over the top,” Devine said, “way over the top.”
For 2021, Tinley Park Police Department’s fundraising goal was $15,000. In total, the 17 Plungers and Super Plungers combined to more than double that goal—raising about $36,000 to support Special Olympics Illinois, which offers year-round training and competition in 18 sports for more than 23,100 athletes with intellectual disabilities and more than 13,000 Young Athletes, ages 2-7, with and without intellectual disabilities.
“I’ve been part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for about 25 years now,” Devine said. Law Enforcement Torch Runs, which carry the Special Olympics torch and raise money for the program, began in 1981, with Illinois joining in 1986. Law Enforcement Torch Run volunteers form the core of annual Polar Plunge fundraising as well, he said.
In Illinois’s debut, fewer than 100 runners carried the torch, according to Special Olympics Illinois. That inaugural Illinois Torch Run raised just $14,000. About the time Devine joined the Torch Run, it raised $500,000 each year. By 2001, its annual fundraising passed the $1 million mark. Since 2015, Illinois Torch Runs consistently raised $4 million for the athletes of Special Olympics Illinois.
Devine’s 25 years of dedication to Special Olympics brought him an unexpected benefit beyond a sense of contributing to the community and being a good citizen. It helped to provide athletic opportunities for his son, C.J., who’s now 14. “He started as a Special Olympics Young Athlete at age 2,” Devine said, “kicking a ball, walking on a balance beam.” At 8, C.J. aged out of the Young Athlete category. and is now a full-fledged Special Olympian.
“I believe I was chosen to raise him,” Devine said. “He’s my motivation.”
In the last 22 years, more than 84,000 Polar Plungers have raised more than $23.5 million for the organization. Anyone interested in Special Olympics Illinois can visit www.soill.org.