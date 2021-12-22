 Skip to main content
Promise to St. Jude answers the prayers of domestic abuse victims
Region of giving

Promise to St. Jude answers the prayers of domestic abuse victims

Every year, more than 10 million men and women experience domestic violence.

Since the opening of St. Jude House Family Violence Prevention Center and Shelter in 1995, more than 14,000 men, women and children in Northwest Indiana have been given a safe refuge to help them escape a life of abuse and violence.

St. Jude House was founded on a promise and a prayer by Donald J. Burrell. Burrell asked St. Jude, the patron saint of impossible situations and lost causes, to bless his efforts to start a photo development business. In return, he promised to do something to honor the saint.

That business, started in the basement of the Gary diocesan office with $700 he earned by selling his car, grew to become the nationally known Burrell Imaging, a color-processing lab serving wedding portrait photographers nationwide and employing more than 1,000 people.

"When his business was thriving, Burrell noticed some of his female workforce experiencing both financial and physical abuse," St. Jude House Director Ryan Elinkowski said. "He knew helping those 'stuck' in domestic violence was how he would follow through on his promise to St. Jude."

Burrell enlisted the help of the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, who agreed to expand their mission of caring for the sick, disabled and elderly by helping to fund St. Jude House. Building St. Jude House was a community effort with many individuals and businesses donating materials and services.

"When the final coats of paint dried and the doors opened for business, St. Jude House was the first shelter in the State of Indiana to publish its address and erect a sign bearing its name," Elinkowski said. "This was done in recognition of the fact that victims of domestic violence are more likely to access a shelter’s services if the shelter is visible.

"Burrell also wanted to bring awareness to the community at large that domestic violence impacts the whole community."

The operating costs for the shelter came primarily from the Franciscan Sisters for the first two years. Today it is funded by individuals, corporate sponsors, two special fundraising events, several foundations and competitive grants, and it was the only Northwest Indiana shelter to stay open through the COVID-19 pandemic.

 In Crown Point, St. Jude House provides safe haven, basic needs, resources and comprehensive and compassionate services to victims of domestic violence and their dependent children.

In addition to its 40-bed homelike shelter, St. Jude House provides nonresidential services and a 24/7 crisis hotline: 1-800-254-1286; crisis intervention; case management; legal advocacy; support groups; parenting classes; transportation assistance, employment and housing advocacy; life skills training; financial empowerment programming; and specialized services for children — all at no cost to the families.

"We offer residential and nonresidential services." Elinkowski said. "There are no specific requirements, and we serve victims of domestic violence regardless of race, religion, gender or sexual orientation. St. Jude House Advocates also provide public education sessions on many topics for schools, universities, businesses, churches, organizations and police departments.

"While domestic violence does not discriminate based on gender, socioeconomic status or geographic area, the majority of the clients and children we serve live well below the poverty line and originate from the most impoverished areas of Lake and Porter Counties. This public health emergency of domestic violence has only gotten worse over the past year with domestic violence homicides increasing in Indiana by more than 181%," he said.

 One in four women and one in seven men will be affected by domestic violence during their life, and a woman is beaten every nine seconds and three die daily from these assaults nationally.

"Our goal is to empower our clients through our comprehensive and compassionate programming and services to leave behind a life of domestic abuse," Elinkowski said. "Each client’s length of stay varies, with some facing barriers such as housing, employment and transportation in order to secure a home free from abuse. The average length of stay is currently 36 days."

The shelter's services team includes:

  • A legal advocate, who helps clients navigate the legal system, helps secure protective orders and leads financial empowerment classes;
  • A children’s advocate, who helps with homework, enrolls children in their new school and unpacks the trauma of abuse via therapeutic play and explorative art projects;
  • An adult advocate, who leads several support groups, explores trauma history and identifies specific counseling needs, and
  • A case manager, who helps with housing, employment and transportation.

"We would hope that someday the services provided at St. Jude House wouldn’t be needed at all, but, given the depth of this public health emergency, that hope does not seem unrealistic," Elinkowski said. "What is a realistic vision for the future of St. Jude House is that awareness continues to grow throughout our communities so that domestic violence no longer can thrive in the shadows of silence."

How to help

Domestic violence thrives because many people feel it is a private matter, and that conspiracy of silence allows it to continue and grow.

Ryan Elinkowski, director of the St. Jude House Family Violence Prevention Center and Shelter in Crown Point, urged those interested in supporting the effort to eliminate domestic violence to help by increasing public awareness of the problem.

"Like us on Facebook and share our posts so people in your network can see you are a supporter if and when they need to share their secret with you," Elinkowski said.

"We seek to educate our friends and neighbors to respond in a nonjudgmental way and make the right connections to help," he said. "Research shows that survivors still feel they will be judged in many ways by their friends, family and church parishioners when seeking to escape a life of violence.

"Survivors also feel judged for not leaving and/or returning to their abuser. Domestic violence knows no gender or socioeconomic status, but the majority of our clients are economically disadvantaged women and their children. This alone makes it very hard to break free from the cycle of violence."

Abusers will use death threats against their spouse or threaten to harm their children or a beloved pet. Also, they will say no one will believe them or that they won't be able to support themselves or their children.

Elinkowski said some don't see themselves as being victims of domestic violence.

"They think they can fix their partner or that something will magically change," he said. "This is someone they fell in love with during the good times, and the power and control can start at any time after the relationship has started. Even years after.

"In addition to the community having a deeper understanding and awareness about domestic violence, we need community investment for basic needs and support for strong, connected relationships of all kinds.

"The support of the community, friends and family is invaluable. Therefore we invite those interested in making a financial donation or touring the shelter to please e-mail Buffy Adams, our director of development, at bdadams@stjudehouse.org."

One girl's story

They are the most invisible victims of domestic violence, the estimated 10 million children who witness acts of domestic violence or are the object of the attacks.

Ryan Elinkowski, director of the St. Jude House Family Violence Prevention Center and Shelter in Crown Point, described the case of Gabby (not her real name), a 9-year-old girl who was the oldest child of a family that arrived at the shelter.

"She carried too much anger and sadness for a 9-year-old," Elinkowski said.

In an exercise with the shelter's children's advocate, Gabby was given a piece of paper with a huge heart in the center and five lines in the right. Miss Dawn, the advocate, also provided a pencil and a box of crayons and began to talk about feelings and emotions with the girl.

"Eventually, Miss Dawn asked Gabby to write what emotions she most often felt on each of the five lines," Elinkowski said. "Gabby grabbed the pencil and slowly wrote 'sad' on one of the lines. Then Miss Dawn asked her to choose a crayon color to fill the heart with how much of her heart was sad. Gabby picked up the blue crayon and colored a quarter of the heart, about the size of a fist, in blue.

"They repeated this exercise four more times. She used the green crayon to color an area about the size of three dimes, which Gabby said was the amount of 'stress' she was feeling. She grabbed the brown crayon and colored a section of the heart about the size of a sugar packet. She described this area of her heart as 'mad.'

"Yellow, the smallest colored section of the heart, just a little larger than a penny, was what Gabby described as the amount of happiness she had in her heart.

"With one line left blank and half the heart still completely empty, Gabby slowly picked up the black crayon and covered half the heart in complete darkness. She then slowly wrote the black feeling that consumed half of her heart with three words this time: 'Wanting to die.' "

With that Gabby began to sob as she told Miss Dawn how she had been planning how to kill herself and how, for several years, her stepfather came to her bedroom night after night and forced her to submit to unthinkable sexual abuse.

Her revelations led to medical and psychological care and the intervention of the police and child protective services as well as other programs and services to make sure Gabby was protected from her stepfather.

"This is a real-life example of how the comprehensive and compassionate services provided at St. Jude House not only saves lives, but changes them forever," Elinkowski said.

"Experts believe that children who grow up in abusive families think that violence is an appropriate means to settle conflict creating a long-lasting cycle of violence," he said. "Physical and emotional problems are more frequent in children, whether or not they are physically abused. Interviews with children of battered women reveal that they can describe detailed accounts of the violence they have seen and heard."

Children such as Gabby need the help of the whole community so they don't remain invisible.

