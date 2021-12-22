Promise to St. Jude answers the prayers of domestic abuse victims

"We offer residential and nonresidential services." Elinkowski said. "There are no specific requirements, and we serve victims of domestic violence regardless of race, religion, gender or sexual orientation. St. Jude House Advocates also provide public education sessions on many topics for schools, universities, businesses, churches, organizations and police departments.

"While domestic violence does not discriminate based on gender, socioeconomic status or geographic area, the majority of the clients and children we serve live well below the poverty line and originate from the most impoverished areas of Lake and Porter Counties. This public health emergency of domestic violence has only gotten worse over the past year with domestic violence homicides increasing in Indiana by more than 181%," he said.

One in four women and one in seven men will be affected by domestic violence during their life, and a woman is beaten every nine seconds and three die daily from these assaults nationally.