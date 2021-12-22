Promise to St. Jude answers the prayers of domestic abuse victims

Every year, more than 10 million men and women experience domestic violence.
Since the opening of St. Jude House Family Violence Prevention Center and Shelter in 1995, more than 14,000 men, women and children in Northwest Indiana have been given a safe refuge to help them escape a life of abuse and violence.
St. Jude House was founded on a promise and a prayer by Donald J. Burrell. Burrell asked St. Jude, the patron saint of impossible situations and lost causes, to bless his efforts to start a photo development business. In return, he promised to do something to honor the saint.
That business, started in the basement of the Gary diocesan office with $700 he earned by selling his car, grew to become the nationally known Burrell Imaging, a color-processing lab serving wedding portrait photographers nationwide and employing more than 1,000 people.
"When his business was thriving, Burrell noticed some of his female workforce experiencing both financial and physical abuse," St. Jude House Director Ryan Elinkowski said. "He knew helping those 'stuck' in domestic violence was how he would follow through on his promise to St. Jude."
Burrell enlisted the help of the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, who agreed to expand their mission of caring for the sick, disabled and elderly by helping to fund St. Jude House. Building St. Jude House was a community effort with many individuals and businesses donating materials and services.
"When the final coats of paint dried and the doors opened for business, St. Jude House was the first shelter in the State of Indiana to publish its address and erect a sign bearing its name," Elinkowski said. "This was done in recognition of the fact that victims of domestic violence are more likely to access a shelter’s services if the shelter is visible.
"Burrell also wanted to bring awareness to the community at large that domestic violence impacts the whole community."
The operating costs for the shelter came primarily from the Franciscan Sisters for the first two years. Today it is funded by individuals, corporate sponsors, two special fundraising events, several foundations and competitive grants, and it was the only Northwest Indiana shelter to stay open through the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Crown Point, St. Jude House provides safe haven, basic needs, resources and comprehensive and compassionate services to victims of domestic violence and their dependent children.
In addition to its 40-bed homelike shelter, St. Jude House provides nonresidential services and a 24/7 crisis hotline: 1-800-254-1286; crisis intervention; case management; legal advocacy; support groups; parenting classes; transportation assistance, employment and housing advocacy; life skills training; financial empowerment programming; and specialized services for children — all at no cost to the families.
"We offer residential and nonresidential services." Elinkowski said. "There are no specific requirements, and we serve victims of domestic violence regardless of race, religion, gender or sexual orientation. St. Jude House Advocates also provide public education sessions on many topics for schools, universities, businesses, churches, organizations and police departments.
"While domestic violence does not discriminate based on gender, socioeconomic status or geographic area, the majority of the clients and children we serve live well below the poverty line and originate from the most impoverished areas of Lake and Porter Counties. This public health emergency of domestic violence has only gotten worse over the past year with domestic violence homicides increasing in Indiana by more than 181%," he said.
One in four women and one in seven men will be affected by domestic violence during their life, and a woman is beaten every nine seconds and three die daily from these assaults nationally.
"Our goal is to empower our clients through our comprehensive and compassionate programming and services to leave behind a life of domestic abuse," Elinkowski said. "Each client’s length of stay varies, with some facing barriers such as housing, employment and transportation in order to secure a home free from abuse. The average length of stay is currently 36 days."
The shelter's services team includes:
- A legal advocate, who helps clients navigate the legal system, helps secure protective orders and leads financial empowerment classes;
- A children’s advocate, who helps with homework, enrolls children in their new school and unpacks the trauma of abuse via therapeutic play and explorative art projects;
- An adult advocate, who leads several support groups, explores trauma history and identifies specific counseling needs, and
- A case manager, who helps with housing, employment and transportation.
"We would hope that someday the services provided at St. Jude House wouldn’t be needed at all, but, given the depth of this public health emergency, that hope does not seem unrealistic," Elinkowski said. "What is a realistic vision for the future of St. Jude House is that awareness continues to grow throughout our communities so that domestic violence no longer can thrive in the shadows of silence."