With the holidays approaching, excitement is mounting for celebrations with family and friends.
But for some, illness and other situations will force them to spend their holidays in hospitals.
Hospital staff make every effort to get patients home for the holidays.
“However, we understand that sometimes that is not always possible,” said Elise Sims, media/public relations specialist for Community Healthcare System, which includes Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart.
Patients who can't go home still get to enjoy decorations and programs.
For more than 20 years, St. Catherine Hospital has held a Wings of Healing Angel Tree illumination event, said Debra Gruszecki-Brown, director of marketing at the hospital.
“This event, to honor and offer hope and healing to loved ones during the holidays, has been very popular in East Chicago, and typically draws about 100 area residents and staff,” Gruszecki-Brown said.
People can make donations to “honor or remember a loved one and have their name read as an angel in their name is hung on the angel tree,” Gruszecki-Brown said.
Proceeds from the program benefit the hospital's auxiliary scholarship program.
The ceremony, originally held in the lobby, was moved two years ago to the hospital's chapel so patients could watch under hospital care. It's also televised it in patient rooms.
During the first week of each December, the Franciscan Health Michigan City has its Love Lights ceremony and Christmas tree lighting.
“Each light represents a loved one people are remembering,” said Sister Petra Nielsen, vice president of mission integration at the hospital.
The Jolly Family Affair is conducted each year at LaPorte Hospital, said Kelly Credit, regional director of network marketing and communications for LaPorte, Starke and Porter Regional Hospitals. The public event is for all babies born that year at the hospital.
“A baby's first Christmas if you will,” Credit said.
Porter Regional Hospital also has an annual Christmas party for children who are “graduates” of the the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and their families, Credit said.
Hospital staff does its part to make things festive.
Nearly all of the nursing units are decorated “to the max,” said Tammy Papay-Turean, a patient advocate at Community Hospital, with Christmas trees in many of the stations.
Families may place small decorations in rooms, though fresh flowers are not allowed in the intensive care areas or some places in the oncology unit.
For patients seeking spiritual guidance, a pastoral care staff also is available.
“Nursing and ancillary staff at Community Hospital also help to coordinate and make arrangements to have local community clergy members visit in-patients,” Sims said.
“Many churches and other places of worship are sensitive to this time of year and graciously make chaplains or volunteer clergy more available around the holidays,” Credit said of LaPorte, Starke and Porter Regional Hospitals.
At Franciscan Health Michigan City, patients can view live broadcasts of Mass from the chapel, Nielsen said.
Patients also have access to a selection of Christmas movies in their rooms.
And community groups and schools get involved.
The Flamini Foundation, a St. John nonprofit that supports chronically sick children and their families, each year acts as one of Santa's helpers, handing out gives to children in the pediatrics department at Community Hospital.
Sims said that can “help make their stay less scary and more comfortable” for the children.
Sims said many hospitals benefit from the efforts of the Flamini Foundation.
“The thought was to be able to keep this in our own backyard, give back to our own community,” said founder Theresa Flamini.
In Hobart, fourth grade students from Joan Martin Elementary School have sent cards and caring rocks to patients at St. Mary Medical Center, said Jennifer L. Stockton, marketing assistant for the medical center.
“These cards include artwork, words of comfort and some funny jokes, and will surely lift the spirits of many patients.” Stockton said. “St. Mary Medical Center is thankful for a strong partnership with the Hobart school system.”
Sims said area schools and other organizations often have carolers sing to patients.
In addition to the many efforts of hospital staff, groups and schools, there are some simple ways to bring joy to their loved ones in hospitals.
Papay-Turean encourages people to make sure they visit family and friends in medical facilities. She said it can also help to video chat with loved ones while opening gifts or while everyone is seated at the holiday table.