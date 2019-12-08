When a business has been a part of the Region for a long time and has benefited from local patrons, it’s natural that it would want to give back to help the communities that have supported them.
For Strack & Van Til, such outreach is tightly woven into its more than 80-year history and culture.
“It has always been in Strack & Van Til’s company fabric to give back to the communities we serve,” said President and CEO Jeff Strack. “Nick Van Til and Ernie Strack believed that giving back was just good business and that we are all better when our communities are doing well.”
Strack & Van Til's support for Region charitable organizations spans the year. Partnering with organizations including the American Heart Association, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Indiana, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, Meals on Wheels and TradeWinds, the folks at Stracks have made a meaningful impact for those who need it most.
One of Stracks' most visible programs is its “Round Up.” Customers can choose to “round up” their bill to the next dollar amount with the difference going to a designated charitable organization. The current Round Up, which runs through Dec. 29, benefits the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
We thank Strack & Van Til and they thank their customers who continue to amaze us with their generosity” in the Round Up, said Allyson Vaulx, director of development for the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
Vaulx noted that Strack & Van Til is a premier partner of the food bank because of its commitment to the people in the communities in which they operate.
“ Because our missions are aligned so closely, with our work tied to a basic need — that of feeding the hungry of Northwest Indiana — it’s a natural partnership,” said Vaulx. “When the food bank first started, we struggled and at one point, we were about to shut down. Strack & Van Til gave generously and helped revive us.”
This year, Vaulx said, Strack & Van Til offered its first matching gift during September’s Hunger Action Month. The company pledged to match every dollar the food bank raised, up to $25,000. About $37,000 in funds were raised and the company came through with a $25,000 gift.
On Nov. 20, Strack & Van Til and its vendors provided 300 to 400 Thanksgiving turkeys with all the fixings to give those in need a hearty holiday meal. Via the food bank’s Mobile Market, the food was distributed at the New Creation Ministry in Highland. Vaulx says the Mobile Market operates every Wednesday year-round at different locations in Lake and Porter Counties, to make food as accessible as possible to any family who needs it.
Strack & Van Til also is there to help seniors in Northwest Indiana who need a meal and the human contact provided by Meals on Wheels.
“Strack & Van Til’s generosity helps all of us to grow and improve quality of life in the Region,” said Meals on Wheels Executive Director Sandra Noe. “It’s great how an Indiana business supports a nonprofit. Stracks is one in a million.”
In addition to the Round Up campaigns, Meals on Wheels has benefited in other ways from its partnership with Strack & Van Til, which provided food for cyclists who participated in the Meals on Wheels Spinning Spokes Feeding Folks Bicycle Race last summer and a chocolate fountain for the organization's Heels for Meals fundraiser.
Meals on Wheels Director of Development Rachel Hurst notes how caring Strack & Van Til employees are, citing Highland store manager Randy Gootee, who helped with games at the Heels for Meals; Joe Arroyo, Non-Foods Department Manager at the Calumet Avenue store in Valparaiso, who volunteered; and Schererville head chef Jarrod Storbeck, who supplied appetizers for the Meals on Wheels Dine with the Chefs night.
This year, from the end of November through early January, Strack & Van Til will match donations up to $10,000 toward Meals on Wheels’ Light the Night for Senior Hunger campaign.
“Community angel trees are located in local businesses and decorated with envelopes for people to take and fill with a donation,” said Noe. “Luminaria will be lit beginning Dec. 2 at the Meals on Wheels building in Merrillville for each donation made and will remain lit through the holidays.”
Likewise, TradeWinds Services Inc. has benefited from Stracks' Roundup. TradeWinds serves adults and children with “with special needs by empowering them to realize their full potential,” according to Director of Development Marketing Lisa Tatina.
TradeWinds' clients benefited from a June Round Up in Lake County stores that raised more than $29,000 for summer camp, art projects, outings and life experiences.
“They are the top presenting corporate sponsor for the year for all of our events,” said Tatina. “Strack & Van Til donated food for our summer picnic and sponsored a special outing for campers to their bakery in Valparaiso. What most impressed me and showed the company’s commitment is that Jeff Strack actually went out there with them.”