Northwest Indiana is known for its cultural and religious diversity, thanks to large historical waves of immigration to the Region. A big part of its “melting pot” are those who celebrate the holidays in the Eastern Orthodox tradition.
Most Eastern Orthodox Christians begin celebrating on Dec. 25 and observe Christmas Jan. 7, according to the Julian calendar.
Customs differ slightly among Orthodox jurisdictions, but Rev. Aleksander Savic of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in East Chicago said the Christmas service is similar.
“We all use the same text, but the language and music are different,” he said. “Liturgically, though, there is not a significant difference.”
Serbian Orthodox church members eat no meat or dairy in the 40 days before Christmas to prepare for Jesus's birth. Three Sundays preceding Christmas is Children’s Day, two Sundays prior is Mother’s Day and the Sunday before is Father’s Day. Each of these observances focuses on family values and unity. On the Feast of St. Nicholas, Dec. 19, children receive presents from the kindly saint. Presents are given on Christmas Day, as well.
Serbian Orthodox observe Badnje Veče, or Burning of the Yule Log, on Christmas Eve. In the olden days in Serbia, fathers and their eldest son would chop down an oak tree branch or badnjak. Today, many Serbians participate in the burning ceremony at church. After most of the badnjak are burned in a bonfire, everyone takes a remaining piece home for good luck and blessings for the coming year.
“The badnjak represents the fire that the shepherds burned to warm the cave when Jesus was born,” said Father Savic.
According to Father Savic, Serbian foods play an important role in the holiday, as wheat and walnuts are strewn in the four corners of the dining room with a prayer for health and prosperity. In addition, straw is placed throughout the home to signify Jesus's humble birth. A meatless meal is consumed on Christmas Eve, which includes the cesnica, a special bread baked with a coin inside. Serbian lore says that the person who get the coin in his piece of the bread will have a great deal of good luck in the coming year.
On Christmas Day, the feast features traditional Serbian dishes made with lamb or pork, as well as sarma, or stuffed cabbage. After Christmas dinner, people receive and visit family and friends.
“It is believed that the first visitor or Polaznik or Polažajnik to one’s home on Christmas Day will bring prosperity and well-being to the household for the coming year,” said Father Savic.
According to Rev. Georgij Gligorov of Sts. Peter and Paul Macedonian Orthodox Church in Crown Point, all Orthodox jurisdictions are part of the One, Holy, Catholic and Apostolic Church.
At Christmas, the focus is on prayer, spirituality and charitable work as the Macedonians prepare for the Feast of the Nativity, said Father Gligorov.
On Jan. 6, Macedonians hold a Christmas Eve Day badnik, or vigil, at home with family, which includes a meal of beans, fruits, nuts and pastries. Like the Serbian Orthodox, the Macedonians bake bread with the coin inside.
“Orthodox Macedonians in America who follow the old Julian calendar have the best of both worlds,” said Father Grigorov. “They can be involved in the more commercial Christmas on Dec. 25, as well as peacefully celebrate the Nativity of Jesus Christ on Jan. 7.”
Per readthespirit.com, Christmas is Dec. 25 in the Greek Orthodox Church, which follows the revised Julian calendar that corresponds with the Gregorian calendar. In general, the Greek Orthodox adhere to the Gregorian calendar for holidays except Easter.
American Greek Orthodox celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25, with church services, festive meals, trees and gifts. “However, during the days after Dec. 25, the focus is on religion and spirituality,” said Rev. David Bissias, of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Hammond.
Greek Orthodox Christmas is part of a longer festival of lights, beginning Dec. 25 and lasting through Jan. 6, Epiphany, a celebration of the Baptism of Jesus.
Greek Orthodox celebrate Western customs along with their traditions. “The singing of Kalanda, similar to Christmas carols is one such tradition,” said Father Bissias. “They are typically sung by children, as they go from house to house receiving gifts of small treats.”
Similar to Serbian and Macedonian Orthodox tradition, the Greek Orthodox also bake a coin into a bread, called the Vasilopita. The bread is broken apart at the Christmas meal, and good luck graces the person who gets the piece with the coin.