Twin Towers Chapel stands as a testament to Orland Park's history and its dedicated residents

“Basically, they pay us nothing, but they take care of the building.” Fogel said. “Same as with the Methodist church. They’ve been able to maintain the building as an asset to the community.”

As for Bob Wilson, “the dedication that (he) has for that building is incredible,” Fogel said. “It’s very rare that you come into contact with a person who’s so committed to a structure. He watches out for our church, too.”

Though Hope Covenant doesn’t hold services in the Twin Towers chapel, Wilson and Fogel team up to illustrate village history by inviting Orland Park second-graders for field trips. Joan Wilson laughed as she recalls that one of the small visitors asked her husband if he was as old as the church.

“The church allows an environment to hear and see the history of Orland Park while they listen to the history of Orland Park,” Fogel said. “It’s a large building, and to hold up a 2-by-4 and hold up a handsaw and say this church was framed and completed in a year without electricity, table saw, etc. Their eyes get wide imagining it. ‘Wow, I have a conception of what it means to do something without electricity.’ ”