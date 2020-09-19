Twin Towers Chapel stands as a testament to Orland Park's history and its dedicated residents

A good neighbor is a great blessing, as the saying goes, and that’s especially true for the Twin Towers Chapel in Orland Park.
The structure, at 9967 W. 144th St., began as a Methodist church in 1898, not long after the village’s incorporation in 1892. Its congregation outgrew the small sanctuary, and, with maintenance costs mounting, demolition was proposed. Then Orland Park Mayor Frederick Owens spearheaded the effort to save the facility in 1987, and it joined the National Register of Historic places in 1989. It’s now overseen by the Old Orland Heritage Foundation, formed to restore and preserve this piece of the village’s past.
And that’s where the good neighbors come in. Bob Wilson is co-president of the foundation, overseeing the day-to-day operation and needed repairs from his home close by. Wilson, who moved with his wife, Joan, to Orland Park in 1969, was recruited by Ray Manring, one of the original foundation board members.
“We live across from the church property,” Joan Wilson said, “and (Manring) was so glad to find Bob, and me too, I guess.”
“My background was facility maintenance for Johnson & Johnson in Bolingbrook,” Wilson added. “I’m retired now, and in another year, I’ll be 80. I’m hoping to find someone else to take my place.”
Rev. Jon Fogel is pastor of Hope Covenant Church, which owns the Twin Towers Chapel and adjoining church. When the Covenant church bought the property from the Methodist congregation, it inherited the Orland Park Heritage Foundation’s lease, he said.
“Basically, they pay us nothing, but they take care of the building.” Fogel said. “Same as with the Methodist church. They’ve been able to maintain the building as an asset to the community.”
As for Bob Wilson, “the dedication that (he) has for that building is incredible,” Fogel said. “It’s very rare that you come into contact with a person who’s so committed to a structure. He watches out for our church, too.”
Though Hope Covenant doesn’t hold services in the Twin Towers chapel, Wilson and Fogel team up to illustrate village history by inviting Orland Park second-graders for field trips. Joan Wilson laughed as she recalls that one of the small visitors asked her husband if he was as old as the church.
“The church allows an environment to hear and see the history of Orland Park while they listen to the history of Orland Park,” Fogel said. “It’s a large building, and to hold up a 2-by-4 and hold up a handsaw and say this church was framed and completed in a year without electricity, table saw, etc. Their eyes get wide imagining it. ‘Wow, I have a conception of what it means to do something without electricity.’ ”
For small weddings, the nondenominational chapel offers an intimate sanctuary space, bride’s room and bell that can be rung by the couple to announce their marriage. Bob and Joan Wilson said that before pandemic restrictions, weddings and other services in the chapel and gatherings in the basement party room provided a revenue stream, along with other donations, though “we run on a deficit every year,” Joan said.
Bob Wilson shared the foundation’s report for 2019, detailing 12 rentals for the lower-level hall, two memorial services that used chapel and hall, and four weddings, including one that staged a reception there. Income from those rentals came to about $7,300, while expenses were double that. Then came COVID-19.
“The only things happening are a couple of reduced-attendance weddings,” Bob Wilson said. “Anything that was scheduled for the lower level has been canceled.”
Also canceled are the board meetings that were held on the third Wednesday of every month, but Bob Wilson said he welcomes volunteers to join him and Joan in safeguarding and maintaining the structure. “People assume the (Twin Towers) has a congregation, but Hope has enough to do with their own congregation,” Joan said. “We’ve had trouble finding people to be interested in the church. Younger people are busy with other things.”
For more information about the Twin Chapels and the Old Orland Heritage Foundation, visit twintowerschapel.com.
