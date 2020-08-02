Virtual Bible exploration: Region native Rev. Kartje leads online study to encourage hope during uncertain times

For Rev. John Kartje, you might say there's a real science to studying the Bible.
Kartje, rector at Mundelein Seminary at The University of Saint Mary of the Lake in Mundelein, Illinois, who happens to also be an astrophysicist, is leading a special online Bible study this summer.
The priest will explore key passages and stories in the Bible during the free four-part series titled "Living on the Edge of Chaos: Finding Hope in the Face of Fear." The series is available now. Individuals may register at usml/edu/chaos. Once signed up, participants will receive a weekly study via email for four weeks.
"In the summer we try to do some kind of online offering," said Kartje, adding this Bible study was developed specifically for this traumatic and uncertain time as people are suffering through the pandemic and other societal unrest.
Kartje, a native of Highland, said he "sat and prayed with it (the idea) for awhile" before the theme of the study was launched.
The priest, who is a teacher of scripture at Mundelein Seminary, will be exploring significant text from the Bible showcasing how people dealt with great troubles and chaos.
"There are all kinds of examples in scripture," Kartje said. The examples he'll cite will also show where God is, in the midst of crises.
"The text, if read carefully and prayerfully, has a lot to say," Kartje said.
In addition to going through the details of various scripture passages and stories, Kartje will also offer audio meditations and spiritual exercises. On Aug. 8 at 10 a.m., there will be a live Q & A with Kartje in conjunction with the series. It will be live streamed at Mundelein Seminary's website. Submit questions about the Bible study at socialmedia@usml.edu. More than 1,500 people have signed up for the series so far.
Kartje said that during the study, he'll look at the lives of and conflicts surrounding Cain and Abel and study important points in the Crucifixion account as well as other Old and New Testament passages.
"Ultimately, I hope it will be, for people, a sign of hope in the midst of any uncertainly or fear they may be feeling," Kartje said about the Bible study.
He also hopes to instill in others the encouragement to reach out to God in trying times.
"It doesn't mean that God isn't present or doesn't care or that we can't access God through this (the chaos)."
Kartje said he'll be showing "concrete examples" of how the Biblical personalities accessed God through their troubles and how we can too.
The priest said he hopes to instill in Bible students that the "presence of God" is always there. "That presence is experienced in a multifaceted way," he said.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Gallery
Masked benefactor
Orville Redenbacher statue
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Jason Glisan
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!