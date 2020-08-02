You are the owner of this article.
Virtual Bible exploration: Region native Rev. Kartje leads online study to encourage hope during uncertain times
For Rev. John Kartje, you might say there's a real science to studying the Bible.

Kartje, rector at Mundelein Seminary at The University of Saint Mary of the Lake in Mundelein, Illinois, who happens to also be an astrophysicist, is leading a special online Bible study this summer.

The priest will explore key passages and stories in the Bible during the free four-part series titled "Living on the Edge of Chaos: Finding Hope in the Face of Fear." The series is available now. Individuals may register at usml/edu/chaos. Once signed up, participants will receive a weekly study via email for four weeks.

"In the summer we try to do some kind of online offering," said Kartje, adding this Bible study was developed specifically for this traumatic and uncertain time as people are suffering through the pandemic and other societal unrest.

Kartje, a native of Highland, said he "sat and prayed with it (the idea) for awhile" before the theme of the study was launched.

The priest, who is a teacher of scripture at Mundelein Seminary, will be exploring significant text from the Bible showcasing how people dealt with great troubles and chaos.

"There are all kinds of examples in scripture," Kartje said. The examples he'll cite will also show where God is, in the midst of crises.

"The text, if read carefully and prayerfully, has a lot to say," Kartje said.

In addition to going through the details of various scripture passages and stories, Kartje will also offer audio meditations and spiritual exercises. On Aug. 8 at 10 a.m., there will be a live Q & A with Kartje in conjunction with the series. It will be live streamed at Mundelein Seminary's website. Submit questions about the Bible study at socialmedia@usml.edu. More than 1,500 people have signed up for the series so far.

Kartje said that during the study, he'll look at the lives of and conflicts surrounding Cain and Abel and study important points in the Crucifixion account as well as other Old and New Testament passages.

"Ultimately, I hope it will be, for people, a sign of hope in the midst of any uncertainly or fear they may be feeling," Kartje said about the Bible study.

He also hopes to instill in others the encouragement to reach out to God in trying times.

"It doesn't mean that God isn't present or doesn't care or that we can't access God through this (the chaos)."

Kartje said he'll be showing "concrete examples" of how the Biblical personalities accessed God through their troubles and how we can too.

The priest said he hopes to instill in Bible students that the "presence of God" is always there. "That presence is experienced in a multifaceted way," he said.

About Rev. John Kartje

Rev. John Kartje, who became the rector of Mundelein Seminary in Mundelein, Illinois, in 2015, is a native of Highland.

"My family attended Our Lady of Grace Church," Kartje said. He said his family members were dedicated churchgoers, attending every Sunday.

"The community aspect of it was in our bones," Kartje said. "Our Lady of Grace also had a legendary pastor (Rev. Albert Van Nevel)," he added, explaining he made an impact on the community.

Kartje, 55, who was ordained a priest in 2002, is the youngest of seven children.

"My dad was also the youngest of seven," he said.

Along with his strong faith, Kartje had another interest pulling him toward the priesthood. Science and a fascination with subjects relating to the awesome nature of the universe always drew him.

"Science was always a passion of mine. I was blessed to be able to study it," he said. Kartje earned a Ph.D. in astrophysics from the University of Chicago. His study of science and his continued interest in the subject happens to be very much aligned with his spirituality.

"I never saw it in conflict of science," Kartje said.

Kartje, a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute in Hammond, is also a graduate of Catholic University in Washington D.C. He was the former associate pastor at St Benedict Church in Chicago and is the former chaplain and director of Sheil Catholic Center at Northwestern University.

The priest said while growing up in Highland, he helped a neighbor with a daily chore.

"When I was a kid I was a paper boy. I delivered the Hammond Times," he said with a laugh.

Kartje's parents hailed from Chicago's Southeast Side, near Stoney Island Avenue. He said he had family in Hegewisch as well as Calumet City while growing up. Two of his siblings still reside in Northwest Indiana.

