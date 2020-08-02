Virtual Bible exploration: Region native Rev. Kartje leads online study to encourage hope during uncertain times

"The text, if read carefully and prayerfully, has a lot to say," Kartje said.

In addition to going through the details of various scripture passages and stories, Kartje will also offer audio meditations and spiritual exercises. On Aug. 8 at 10 a.m., there will be a live Q & A with Kartje in conjunction with the series. It will be live streamed at Mundelein Seminary's website. Submit questions about the Bible study at socialmedia@usml.edu. More than 1,500 people have signed up for the series so far.

Kartje said that during the study, he'll look at the lives of and conflicts surrounding Cain and Abel and study important points in the Crucifixion account as well as other Old and New Testament passages.

"Ultimately, I hope it will be, for people, a sign of hope in the midst of any uncertainly or fear they may be feeling," Kartje said about the Bible study.

He also hopes to instill in others the encouragement to reach out to God in trying times.

"It doesn't mean that God isn't present or doesn't care or that we can't access God through this (the chaos)."

Kartje said he'll be showing "concrete examples" of how the Biblical personalities accessed God through their troubles and how we can too.