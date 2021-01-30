WATCH NOW: Century-old St. Peter's United Church of Christ wins first designation from village

St. Peter’s has two bells, one from the congregation’s 19th Century church that was to the south of the current building, the other original to today’s church, Steward said. “The 1915 bell rings at the start of services and on the passing of congregation members.

“We didn’t landmark the inside, because there have been changes on the inside," Steward said. “It's neo-Gothic architecture. Worthmann & Steinbach were the architects. They were Chicago architects active 1902 to 1928. They designed many churches in the city and Midwest that still stand today.”

A Chicago Architecture Foundation article refers to Worthmann & Steinbach as being among the top church architects of that era.

“The stained glass is by the Joseph J. Kinsella Co.,” Steward said. “Kinsella himself is buried in Lockport.”

“(Tributes inscribed in the church’s} stained glass windows are in German,” Holland said. “I had to go back to my high school German. One of the windows is in memory of a minister from his Sunday school class many years ago.”