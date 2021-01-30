WATCH NOW: Century-old St. Peter's United Church of Christ wins first designation from village

People have been in the Frankfort area for centuries because of its proximity to the Sauk Trail and the Des Plaines River. The first non-Native American settlers arrived in 1831.
So it might be a surprise that Frankfort didn’t get its first designated historic landmark until last month: St. Peter’s United Church of Christ at 12 W. Sauk Trail.
“For me, the bottom line is: It has to tell a story about Frankfort, and that building, from 1916 on, tells so much about Frankfort,” said Marcia Steward, chairwoman of Frankfort’s Historic Preservation Commission. “It’s just been a very active church in the community, for the community. It’s not just religious or compassionate, charitable activities. For example, we held non-party candidate nights for people to be involved in the community. It’s a wonderful, active part of the community.”
“I think when people come in, they feel something,” said Rev. Mark Milligan, pastor of St. Peter’s congregation. “I’ll be talking to them, and there’s a feeling about being in a sacred space.
“The congregation started here in 1867. The church itself was built starting in 1915. So 100 years of the building, 150 years of the congregation, and this happens three years later. All these things in the history of the church’s life. It makes me feel grateful,” Milligan said.
German heritage figures prominently in the establishment of the Region and the church, which once printed programs for Sunday services in German. In fact, Frankfort Township was named for Frankfurt-am-Main, Germany.
The people who built the church were a mixture of German and Swiss heritage, some moving within America, some coming directly from Europe.
“Marcia (Steward) contacted the church council and asked them if it was OK to pursue this landmark designation. So we knew she was working on it,” he said. “When it came to a vote, to be there — remotely — to hear things people said about how important the church was, and how they felt about it in the community. To hear it was ... just blessed.”
“Frankfort has had a historical preservation commission for many years — predating my time as mayor or even a trustee, more than 20 years,” Mayor Jim Holland said.
The five-member board, appointed by the mayor, can grant grant landmark status, Holland said.
Holland said the commission worked with village staff to update Frankfort’s historical preservation ordinance to comply with state law. “That enabled the Preservation Commission to review landmark status,” Holland said. “The church is one of the buildings that qualified as something special.
“If something’s worth preserving, it’s probably the church,” he said. The status gives the church access to state and federal grants. It also requires Landmark Commission approval for exterior alterations.
St. Peter’s has two bells, one from the congregation’s 19th Century church that was to the south of the current building, the other original to today’s church, Steward said. “The 1915 bell rings at the start of services and on the passing of congregation members.
“We didn’t landmark the inside, because there have been changes on the inside," Steward said. “It's neo-Gothic architecture. Worthmann & Steinbach were the architects. They were Chicago architects active 1902 to 1928. They designed many churches in the city and Midwest that still stand today.”
A Chicago Architecture Foundation article refers to Worthmann & Steinbach as being among the top church architects of that era.
“The stained glass is by the Joseph J. Kinsella Co.,” Steward said. “Kinsella himself is buried in Lockport.”
“(Tributes inscribed in the church’s} stained glass windows are in German,” Holland said. “I had to go back to my high school German. One of the windows is in memory of a minister from his Sunday school class many years ago.”
Milligan recalled his first visit to the church before becoming pastor. When he and his wife were given a tour, they had been shown everything except the sanctuary. “Then we walk into the sanctuary with sun just beaming through all these stained-glass windows and the altar, beautifully carved by hand — from a personal perspective it was such a beautiful, safe and sacred space,” he said.
“We have a place to do something special here,” Milligan said. “People with all this COVID ... without exception, every week I’ve had two, three phone calls from members of the community who don’t have a church in their life. Wondering.”
“We’ve had a blessing to provide a place of comfort to the community,” Milligan said. “When they look for a place to be reassured, to vent their anger and frustration, it helped me understand how important having this place for the community is.”
Milligan said he looks forward to the day the community can again come together to celebrate and appreciate their landmark in-person.
The Historic Preservation Commission seeks documents related to the building of the church. Anyone who might have records from that time is encouraged to contact Marcia Steward or the commission in care of the village hall, 432 W. Nebraska St., Frankfort, IL 60423, 815-469-2177.