The holiday season is a popular time for businesses and individuals alike to give back to their communities through a service or charitable endeavor.
But for Horseshoe Casino Hammond, its efforts at this time of year simply culminate its year-round commitment to the community, says Dawn Reynolds Pettit, regional vice president of Human Resources.
“Not only do we want to provide amazing job opportunities, we want our community to flourish and to be a better place to live,” she explains. “With our large employee base, we are able to help out diverse organizations and touch the lives of many residents through our volunteer events and employee-led supply drives. These efforts make a huge impact on the surrounding area.”
Indeed, a quick review of the last year demonstrates how active Horseshoe has been as a charitable leader:
- In January, the casino collected more than 480 hygiene products to assemble kits for residents at Haven House, a Hammond shelter for battered women.
- That month, the polar vortex briefly shut down the Ronald McDonald House that provides accommodations for family members of patients at Comer Children’s Hospital, Chicago. Horseshoe volunteers stepped in to cook a hot meal for families displaced by the crisis.
- In February, Horseshoe continued its ongoing support for the Ronald McDonald House, collecting 800 items, including crossword puzzles, snacks, gum, gift cards and more, to fill welcome bags for incoming families.
- In April and November, Horseshoe hosted food drives for the Greater Hammond Community Services Center, collecting more than 300 items each drive.
- In June, the casino renewed its longstanding dedication to local education by collecting 1,200 school supplies and purchasing 72 backpacks to donate to the School City of Hammond.
In addition, Horseshoe continued ongoing charitable work with a variety of other local organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, the National Park Trust, the Lake County 100 Club, Comer Children’s Hospital, the American Cancer Society, the Boys & Girls Clubs, Meals on Wheels, and Special Olympics.
And when the holiday season rolls around, Horseshoe doubles down on these efforts, hosting holiday gift drives for children at Comer and Campagna Academy in Schererville and seniors at the Whiting-Hammond Care Center. The casino also partnered with the Greater Hammond Community Services Center to sort food donations at Thanksgiving, sent employees to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana to help pack food donations for Giving Tuesday and donated $1,600 worth of new winter jackets and lightly used winter gear to the School City of Hammond for elementary and high school students in need.
“We believe in promoting the long-term success of our community and residents,” Pettit says. “As one of the largest businesses in Northwest Indiana, our goal is to try and help our communities as much as possible, whether through monetary donations, volunteer time or collecting items for a drive. Our employees look forward to donating and giving back all year long.”