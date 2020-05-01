Family cooking: Take the opportunity to teach kids to prepare meals

During this time at home, a lot of people are putting their cooking skills to work. It’s a perfect time to get kids interested in cooking — getting familiar with kitchen basics, learning a few easy recipes they can keep up their sleeves for the future or jumping all in to experiment with ethnic specialties or complex recipes.
Kate Witte is a chef with Asparagus in Merrillville and has been spending a lot of time at home with her kids, Dominic, 17, and Braelyn, 14, who both love trying new dishes and cooking.
“They’ve been out of school for over three weeks now so they have become crafty and are watching YouTube videos on how to make stuff,” Witte said. “I started cooking with them when Dominic was little and very picky so I had him pick out what he wanted and it had him become more adventurous.”
Among the foods they’ve made together are cakes in coffee cups and a meal of clementine-glazed carrots, mashed potatoes, sweet peas and chicken kiev.
“We have been using Jamie Oliver’s recipes lately since they are pretty simple. The kids love his five-ingredient meals since they can usually find all the ingredients in our cabinet and fridge since we are limiting going out of the house.”
Witte said she has been enjoying having more time at home with her kids.
“Since they are older, the time they spend with us means a lot. They are usually very busy with soccer, school and friends. This is giving us a bit of time to slow our lives down and enjoy family time in the kitchen,” she said. “I have still been working a bit since restaurants are doing takeout, so we are still doing our big family meal on Sundays and they have been cooking the weekday meals with help from their dad.”
Witte’s boss, Tammy Pham, who owns both Asparagus and Siam Marina in Tinley Park, also enjoys cooking with her teenage son, Saffion. Since he was little, the two would make spring rolls together. They cherish the time in the kitchen together since Pham is usually busy at her restaurants and her son is busy with school. Sometimes he plays piano for her while she cooks for him in the kitchen.
Pham shares a favorite recipe that you can introduce your kids to while they are home from school.
“This is something that kids of all ages can do at least some part of the recipe with just a little training,” Pham said. Even young kids who aren’t ready to use the stove can get involved by helping to fill and roll the wraps.
Asparagus Crispy Roll
Feeds 4
Ingredients:
4 asparagus tips or tips with tender stalks
2 slices uncooked bacon, cut in half
4 spring roll wrappers
shredded parmesan cheese
vegetable or peanut oil
1 egg yolk beaten
Lay spring roll wrappers on a smooth flat surface so they look like diamonds. Evenly distribute bacon then asparagus tips and a small pinch of cheese at the corners nearest to you. Roll the wrappers until the ingredients are covered, then fold the side corners inward. Continue to roll until wrap has only one corner left. With a finger tip, dab a small amount of egg yolks to seal the roll. Fry rolls in hot oil until golden brown, usually 2-5 minutes. Serve with a sweet and sour sauce (recipe below).
Sweet & Sour Sauce
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup rice wine or white wine vinegar
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (or adjust to taste)
In a small saucepan, combine sugar and vinegar. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and gently simmer until mixture is reduced by half, usually 30 minutes.
Recipe provided by Tammy Pham, Asparagus and Siam Marina
Family cooking
