Family cooking: Take the opportunity to teach kids to prepare meals

“Since they are older, the time they spend with us means a lot. They are usually very busy with soccer, school and friends. This is giving us a bit of time to slow our lives down and enjoy family time in the kitchen,” she said. “I have still been working a bit since restaurants are doing takeout, so we are still doing our big family meal on Sundays and they have been cooking the weekday meals with help from their dad.”

Witte’s boss, Tammy Pham, who owns both Asparagus and Siam Marina in Tinley Park, also enjoys cooking with her teenage son, Saffion. Since he was little, the two would make spring rolls together. They cherish the time in the kitchen together since Pham is usually busy at her restaurants and her son is busy with school. Sometimes he plays piano for her while she cooks for him in the kitchen.

Pham shares a favorite recipe that you can introduce your kids to while they are home from school.

“This is something that kids of all ages can do at least some part of the recipe with just a little training,” Pham said. Even young kids who aren’t ready to use the stove can get involved by helping to fill and roll the wraps.

Asparagus Crispy Roll

Feeds 4