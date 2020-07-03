Family fun: Independence Day alternatives

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This 4th of July is like no other any of us have experienced in our life times. Normally, it’s a time for families to gather at big barbecues, to attend local festivals, to participate in patriotic parades and to flock to crowded parks and other locales to spread out blankets and look to the skies for the bright sparkles of fireworks.

This year, for this mid-way mark of the summer season, most of the big events have been cancelled or postponed and it’s looking to be a more low-key holiday.

If you’re looking for a way to spend time with family in a different way this year or searching for some traditional fun that is still happening, here are a few suggestions:

Take in a little history with a visit to the Barker Mansion in Michigan City, which will be open on the Fourth of July. Visit from 11-3 p.m. for a self-guided tour. Masks are required and tour slots are every half hour from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Get tickets online via the Facebook page.