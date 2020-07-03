Family fun: Independence Day alternatives

This 4th of July is like no other any of us have experienced in our life times. Normally, it’s a time for families to gather at big barbecues, to attend local festivals, to participate in patriotic parades and to flock to crowded parks and other locales to spread out blankets and look to the skies for the bright sparkles of fireworks.
This year, for this mid-way mark of the summer season, most of the big events have been cancelled or postponed and it’s looking to be a more low-key holiday.
If you’re looking for a way to spend time with family in a different way this year or searching for some traditional fun that is still happening, here are a few suggestions:
Take in a little history with a visit to the Barker Mansion in Michigan City, which will be open on the Fourth of July. Visit from 11-3 p.m. for a self-guided tour. Masks are required and tour slots are every half hour from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Get tickets online via the Facebook page.
Valpo Parks is hosting the July Blast 5K and Lit’l Firecracker 2K Run/Walk, as it has in the past, and will be utilizing a modified time trial format for the race, to allow runners to start individually or in small groups at designated times between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. There will be a limit of 50 starting positions for each start time. For more information, visit valpoparks.org. There will be a parade in Valparaiso starting at 10 a.m. after the race.
Fireworks will still be happening at Urschel Field with limited tickets available and six allotted per address. There will not be any entertainment or food vendors. Rain date for fireworks is July 5. You’ll also be able to watch the fireworks from home, which will be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page.
If you want to do a little road trip for the holiday weekend, the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in Indianapolis is hosting an outdoor Independence Day Social on July 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy a patriotic celebration at the home of this Hoosier President that will include a "From the Front Porch" tour by an actor depicting President Harrison. There will also be yard games, crafts, patriotic music and ice cream for sale.
The U.S. Steel Yard, home of the Gary Southshore RailCats, is hosting a socially distanced "Red, White BOOM" celebration on July 3 and 4 where you can partake in some spectacular fireworks and enjoy some ballpark food. For $23 for adults and $17 for youths, you get all-you-can-eat hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans, chips, cookies and soda with parking included. Suites are also available to rent for 10 tickets with 2 parking passes starting at $300.
You can also opt for a all-you-can-eat-and-drink tickets for $35, which has all the menu items listed above plus Miller Lite. If you want the fireworks minus the food, there will be tailgate viewing for $20 per car, which will include a $5 donation to the Foodbank of Northwest Indiana. Fireworks will be streamed live on the RailCats Facebook page via Facebook Live. Visit railcatsbaseball.com for more information.
If you live in the Hammond area, you can view one of four shows at Gavit High School, Clark High School, Eggers Middle School and Morton High School from the safety of your own back yard. Fireworks will be done at each location at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Family fun on the 4th
