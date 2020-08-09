Farming during the pandemic

Hardest hit during the pandemic have been dairy farmers, said Groff. “They were already in a three-year low pricing cycle so the initial supply chain challenges made things even worse,” he explained. “It does seem to be better in the past month or so but not near enough to make up for what they've lost over since March, let alone over the past few years.”

A season like no other

No two seasons are ever the same for those working in farm fields. They’re at the mercy of Mother Nature and she often throws curveballs — early frost, drought, long heat spells, devastating storms. However, there’s always a demand for food — although types of food in demand change on the whims of consumers.

For Johnson’s Farm Produce in Hobart, its inventory of plants was ordered last year and paid for in January, and as the farm moved ahead with planting, they didn’t know what was in store, if customers were going to leave the safety of their homes to shop or have the financial means to shop as much with so many out of work.

“It was honestly very terrifying, but we learned how our customers adapted to the changes," said Johnson's manager Lyndsay Johnson. “Many decided to stay home and tend to their homes and many people planted a garden. More people were focusing on family.”