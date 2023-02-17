Elegant, breathtaking and inspirational.
This year’s Bride Blu, scheduled for noon-3 p.m. Feb. 19, promises to be all that and more.
Hosted by the Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa in partnership with The Times Media Co., this premier bridal fair is the perfect way to sip Champagne and nibble on hors d'oeuvres while checking off much of your wedding to-do list.
Attendees can get up-close and personal to learn the latest trends, meet with vendors and ask questions, looking at samples and displays and hearing what's available, says Angela Gaghan, head of of Sales and Catering for Blue Chip.
The show’s 60 or so top-of-the-line vendors will be highlighting the newest in bride and bridesmaids’ wear, tuxedos and other attire.
Jewelers, hair and makeup artists, photographers, photo booth providers, videographers, caterers, bakers, DJs, caterers, florists, dance studios, rentals, lighting specialists, venues and more will be on hand for the ultimate in one-stop-wedding planning.
People are also reading…
The event, held at Blue Chip in Michigan City, is also fun for the more than 1,000 attendees.
“Blake Alexander, a Chicago-based singer and entertainer, will be on-hand as a host and performer,” says Jim Pellegrini, head of Marketing & Creative Services at The Times. “He’ll be there talking to guests and vendors, making sure everyone is having a good time.”
Bride Blu generates a buzz with its fashion show highlighting wedding styles, food samples, cash bar and raffles for prizes.
And, as in year’s past, there’s the grand prize drawing compliments of Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa for those who register at brideblu.com.
“It’s so much fun to give it away and fun to see how elated the winner is,” says Gaghan. Winners must be present. “This year, it’s a four-day stay at a Boyd’s Gaming property in Las Vegas along with travel expenses.” Boyd Gaming is the parent of Blue Chip.
And Bride Blu attendees can always hit the slots or avail themselves of other Blue Chip amenities.
“There are also great restaurants on-site, and you don’t have to be 21 to enter the bridal show,” says Pellegrini.
Admission is free. All attendees receive free tote bags, coat check and parking.
“We’ve been hosting the show for over a decade,” says Gaghan. “But when we partnered with The Times in 2015, it definitely put us on the map. Now we have people come from all over — not only from Northwest Indiana but also Southwest Michigan and the Chicagoland area.”
As for COVID precautions, Gaghan says masks will be available but not required.
“We’re really looking forward to having another fantastic show,” says Pellegrini. “Every year we try to come up with more and more great opportunities for those attending and this year is no different.”