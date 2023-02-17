Keeping it personal

Jim Pellegrini, marketing chief for The Times Medai Co., co-sponsors of Brlie Blu 2023, sees a change in weddings since the pandemic.

“So many things have happened over the last few years,” he says. “People have changed. They’re reaching out in diverse ways and one of those are more intimate weddings that speak to their own personalities like barn wedding—more earthy. People aren’t afraid to travel and a lot of people are focusing on destination or beach weddings. Down South, they tend to choose historic mansions for the setting.”

Angela Gaghan, director of Sales and Cater at fair co-sponsor Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa, says weddings have gotten bigger but not necessarily the 250-300 guest affairs more typical before the pandemic.

“I think people are still hesitant. The average now is more around 100-150 guests,” says Gaghan, noting that people are exploring international and seaside destination weddings.

“What couples choose is very personal now,” says Pellegrini. “And they are choosing weddings reflect who they are.”