Phyllis Kalajian's jewelry is shining in the spotlight on one of the History Channel's popular shows.
Earrings from Kalajian's Nordikreations shop in Crown Point have been donned by key characters in the "Vikings" series, which runs Wednesdays on The History Channel. The final show of this season will be broadcast on Jan. 30.
"I've been making Scandinavian and Viking-themed jewelry for over 10 years," Kalajian said. She often would sell the jewelry through Etsy, an online marketplace, as well as to museums and other organizations that were interested in marketing the pieces in their gift shops.
Kalajian, of Dyer, opened Nordikreations 2 1/2 years ago. In the shop, located on the lower level of the Courthouse in Crown Point, Kalajian not only sells jewelry but also markets a variety of other Nordic merchandise from Icelandic wool sweaters and Dola horse statues to trolls, food products, toiletries and other items.
The shop owner said she was excited and honored when costume department personnel from "Vikings" answered were interested in buying her unique jewelry.
Kalajian became aware of the "Vikings" series during the show's first season.
"I watched that first season and thought their jewelry looked like my jewelry," she said.
So the shop owner/jewelry maker got a few of her pieces together, along with a few other items, and sent them to the show's business office addressing them to the attention of "costume department." She didn't know what would happen but hoped they'd attract some attention.
"I watched the show the following season and saw my earrings," she said, adding she was so surprised and happy to see them being worn.
Kalajian then talked with a key employee in the costume department and the employee started to place orders for other earrings.
"I designed more and shipped them to her," Kalajian said.
Most of her Nordic jewelry is made with twisted metals, colored beads, leather and other materials. Key colors for the jewelry, which were colors popular during the Viking era, are earthy hues — brownish red, green, amber and dark blue.
Kalajian never knew when characters would be wearing her creations. She just watched the show often and would see them. Among characters in "Vikings" who've worn Kalajian's jewelry are Aud, Margrethe and Lagertha. Margrethe has donned earrings made with Cornelian beads, while Lagertha has been adorned with Viking Green Bead earrings with a leather coil. Aud has worn Kalajian's amber-colored hoop earrings.
"I taught myself to make jewelry," Kalajian said, adding she's not a metalsmith, however.
Kalajian also does plenty of research and looks for various pieces that look Nordic-themed. She'll also purchase pieces and put them together to create other works of jewelry.
"I'll get an idea in my head and make the piece," she said. The shop owner said the amount of new jewelry she makes for her shop depends on how busy she is in general. "It takes time to think of the design, find interesting pieces, order them and then try it out."
Kalajian said there's a certain amount of construction involved in creating the jewelry.
"But once I get that figured out, everything else moves quickly." When she gets to the point where she just has to put the piece together, that work may only take 20 minutes, she said.
Kalajian's entry into jewelry-making happened by chance.
"I belong to a Swedish club and when we first started it, we needed to raise money. I thought it would be good for the women to make jewelry to sell," she said. But, she said, not many were interested in actually making the jewelry.
"They just wanted to buy them," she said, with a laugh. She started to make jewelry at that time and found friends and club members liked it and wanted to buy the pieces. "It snowballed," she said, adding there was a lot of interest in her work.
Kalajian said, in general, she finds that jewelry-making is "relaxing and therapeutic" — if she doesn't have a surplus of orders to fill.