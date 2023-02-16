Like most businesses, florists who deal with weddings got hit with the same one-two punch in the 2020s.

COVID postponed nuptials and made flowers scarce in 2020 and 2021. And just when things were getting back to normal, inflation kicked in, causing the price of flowers to skyrocket.

“It’s outrageous — it really is,” Jen Steliga, owner of the St. John-based Monarch Florist & Events, said about the price of flowers. “I paid three times what I normally pay for a rose last fall. Some of the specialty items have gone through the roof.”

But the bottom line is that people who want to get married will get over some of the sticker shock to make their day as special as it can be.

What are the brides and grooms buying?

“A lot of people still like classic,” Steliga said. “People still like lot of off-whites. Creams with greenery seemed to be pretty prevalent last year.

“There was a lot of garland, and a lot of greenery with pops of flowers. I feel like there were more people who wanted to go elaborate with the actual ceremony. The trend is upright broken arches and heavily flowered arches. I seemed like every wedding had one of those, and I don’t see that going away.”

Steliga notes that Monarch is a business with a high-end reputation so she hasn’t received seen much angst from her customers over prices.

“Every bride is different, and we can appeal to anybody and do anything,” she said. “We want things that are different and upscale. Many of our customers are coming to us for that. So, people have not been as shocked by the prices.

“They come here with an expectation to be fabulous.”

For Denise Golfis at St. John-based Denise Floral Designs, bold is beautiful.

“My brides are asking for more bold colors,” she said, listing emerald and sage greens, earth tones, shades of lavender, dusty rose colors, orange tones, dusty blue and Champagne.

Some of her top flowers are ranunculus, garden roses, peonies, gardenias, orchids, Calla lilies, phalaenopsis, Lily of the Valley and Star of Bethlehem.

Cascading bouquets with a modern flair, greens, eucalyptus, Nigerian ruscus, monster leaves, tall centerpieces, candles, tapers, crystal and floating candelabras are also popular.

Wendy Scheeringa, a floral specialist with the Region’s multiple Strack & Van Til Food Food Markets, said her clientele keeps it simple.

“There is a lot more wedding business, and we’re constantly growing in that,” she said. “It’s more minimalist. We have a lot more greens and simple flowers in there. Everyone is more of a minimalist right now and taking it to the roots and traditions.

“Roses are still our No. 1 seller, and we have a lot of greenery, hydrangea and things like that.”

She added that the garden look is popular and she even created a wedding with all greens.

Sheeringa noted that COVID and inflation notwithstanding, the Strack & Van Til floral business and sales have increased in the last five years.

“We offer custom-made arrangements and work to fit everyone’s budget,” she said. "We might have to size it down a little bit to make it happen, but we want to make it happen.”