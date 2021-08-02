Return to in-person learning driving the latest looks

With school starting soon, it’s time to assess what clothes still fit, what doesn’t and, the favorite part for students returning to the classroom — what’s the newest and trendiest apparel.

Though saying goodbye to summer and going back to school might not top anyone’s list of fun, who can say no to new clothes?

“Unisex clothes are really in,” says Tammy Wendland, owner of Plato’s Closet in Valparaiso. Or more specifically, gender neutral kids clothing is a game changer with such brands as Nike, Adidas, Patagonia, North Face, Lululemon and Gymshark, all big time in athletic wear.

According to Wendland, monochromatic colors such as gray and white are favorites.

“Yellow has been a good color; girls really like yellow. And denim is always in for girls and guys,” she says, noting that popular denim brands include American Eagle and Levi. “Retro styling and vintage jeans are big with girls as well. We can never have enough denim in the store.”

In warm weather, fishing and/or baseball hats are hits. What’s the difference? Fishing hats have brims all the way around, and baseball hats have flat front bills. Girls like to put their hair up in a ponytail and pull it through the back opening of snap-back baseball caps.