WATCH NOW: Unique designs and metals, traditional gemstones lead the jewelry trends

When you’re thinking about tying the knot, rings will definitely be on your mind.

There are many options to choose from when selecting the right engagement and wedding rings. Local jewelers said one of the latest trends in rings is creating a unique piece.

“The biggest difference I’ve been noticing in the last two years or so is everyone wants to be different, so we’re selling all different kinds of center stones,” said Mike Yoniles, of L&M Jewelers in Lansing.

For several years, halo-style engagement rings have been a top-setting choice. That features a center stone surrounding by smaller stones.

Yoniles said the halo-style still receives attention, but many people also are choosing other options.

“It’s like 50-50, halo versus non-halo,” he said.

Brad Belush, of Brad’s Designs & Jewelry in Crown Point, said the round cut diamond is the most popular stone for engagement rings, but some other cuts are making a comeback — “which is kind of nice,” Belush said.

Some of the cuts regaining favor are marquise, emerald, cushion, radiant, pear-shape and oval.

“We’re just selling a mixed collection of center stones,” Yoniles said. “Just so it’s something different, everyone’s just looking for something unique. We’re doing a lot of custom.”

Diamonds are the most sought-after stone for engagement rings, but some are choosing a different stone as an accent.

“More often than not, it seems to be sapphire as an accent because it’s just more easily worn with other jewelry and other things,” Belush said. “It fits the wardrobe better, and it makes a nice little accent.”

Yoniles said he also has done some alternative accent stones, but diamonds are primarily used for rings.

“They still seem to want the glitz and sparkle from the diamond, especially if you’re doing white gold because it blends so well with the white,” he said.

White gold remains the main metal used for rings, but people have been heading back to some softer tones of yellow and rose gold.

“Rose gold has been strong for the last couple years, whether it be white gold with rose accents or (completely) rose gold,” Yoniles said.

For men, gold has been the traditional choice for wedding rings, but alternative metals are becoming more popular.

“We’re selling a lot more of the alternative metals than gold. Guys seem to be happier with the alternative metals because they have slightly different looks or they’re putting inlays into them,” Yoniles said. “It’s more of a unique individual type of thing.”

He said tungsten, ceramic and serinium are popular metals for men's wedding bands.

“If we’re not selling gold, we’re selling those,” Yoniles said.

He said each of them have unique characteristics.

Tungsten is an extremely heavy and very dense metal, ceramic is extremely light and serinium is a “happy medium,” Yoniles said.

“They all have their own unique looks too,” he said.

Yoniles described tungsten as a gunmetal gray. He said ceramic can be many colors, with black the most popular. He described serinium as an “all-silver metal.”

When choosing a custom ring, don’t wait until the last minute to start the process.

“It’s always nice to give time for that,” Belush said. “That way it’s a nice, easy, relaxing process instead of a stressful process.”

Some rings can be done in a few weeks. If clients want to work with a specific manufacturer, it can add more time.

Clients can expect custom rings to take about four to six weeks to prepare and giving plenty of time allows for “back and forth” with the client and manufacturer as well as the opportunity to make changes, Belush said.

“It’s always nice to give plenty of time,” Belush said.

