Fast food and Wrigley Field on bucket list for dog at hospice home

They brought Marley home Feb. 8 and he’s made the adjustment with flying colors.

“He hops up on the couch and just lays down and takes a nap like he’s a golden child to be honest. He’s such a good boy,” Jordan said.

The Chapmans seem perfect caregivers for Marley. Jordan is director of an animal shelter, the Kankakee County Humane Foundation, while Jen is a massage therapist for hospice patients.

Johanna Humbert, executive director of Michiana Humane Society, said Marley was running loose when picked up before the new year.

The lesions on his skin, initially believed to be mange, were diagnosed as cancer.

Humbert said the fact that the unclaimed dog showed no signs of suffering and had a good personality were factors in trying to find him a “hospice home.”

“Marley is a sweet, sweet boy. He loves people. He loves attention and being near people. So, we thought, he would do well,” Humbert said.

Jordan said another reason for doing this is for her and the couple’s 3-year-old son, Alex, to experience how life for an abandoned or sick animal doesn’t have to end tragically. Part of her job at the shelter is deciding when it’s time for a dog or cat to be euthanized.