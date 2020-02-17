Fast food and Wrigley Field on bucket list for dog at hospice home

A ride in a firetruck and a trip to storied Wrigley Field are just a few of the items on a bucket list developed for a newly adopted dog with terminal cancer.
The mission is making Marley, a 14-year old pit bull, feel loved, unlike so many other stray or abandoned pets on their way out.
He’s already been treated to a hamburger from Burger King and cup of Starbucks whipped cream. Other bucket list items include going for a walk on the beach and eating an ice cream cone.
Videos of his end-of-life happenings are being posted by his new owners, Jordan and Jen Chapman, on Facebook. They're also chronicling Marley's journey on Instagram at @marleysmiles_.
“To be able to give him that home and experience things and do things as simple as a nap on the couch is not something every dog gets to do,” Jordan Chapman said.
Last month, the Chapmans, of St. Anne, Illinois, came across a social media post of a dog given six months to live up for adoption at Michiana Humane Society. Despite the grim prognosis, Jordan said she was hooked by how playful and well behaved the dog was during their visit to the shelter in Michigan City, and wanted his life to end with him feeling extra special.
“He was bopping around like he’s a puppy," Jen Chapman said. "I was like, oh my gosh, he’s our dog."
They brought Marley home Feb. 8 and he’s made the adjustment with flying colors.
“He hops up on the couch and just lays down and takes a nap like he’s a golden child to be honest. He’s such a good boy,” Jordan said.
The Chapmans seem perfect caregivers for Marley. Jordan is director of an animal shelter, the Kankakee County Humane Foundation, while Jen is a massage therapist for hospice patients.
Johanna Humbert, executive director of Michiana Humane Society, said Marley was running loose when picked up before the new year.
The lesions on his skin, initially believed to be mange, were diagnosed as cancer.
Humbert said the fact that the unclaimed dog showed no signs of suffering and had a good personality were factors in trying to find him a “hospice home.”
“Marley is a sweet, sweet boy. He loves people. He loves attention and being near people. So, we thought, he would do well,” Humbert said.
Jordan said another reason for doing this is for her and the couple’s 3-year-old son, Alex, to experience how life for an abandoned or sick animal doesn’t have to end tragically. Part of her job at the shelter is deciding when it’s time for a dog or cat to be euthanized.
“It just gives me personally a broader spectrum and view of this is what it looks like when a loved dog passes, versus a dog in a shelter that half the world didn’t know about," she said. "It’s a total bigger picture situation, I think."