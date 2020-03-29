Feeding the community: Chefs of Steel participants feature diverse food offerings during pandemic

Chris Pavlou, chef/owner of Radius in Valparaiso said he's "trying to take a negative and turn it into a positive" by offering his food via carryout, curbside and delivery options.

He said he's offered those options since Day 1 of the no dine-in edict.

"We're offering our full menu. People are hungry. They need to eat. I don't want to deprive anyone of anything," Pavlou said. Radius is also offering a Bloody Mary mix with condiments on the side.

"We're blessed to be able to help the people who have supported us in the way they have," he added.

At Radius, Pavlou is also offering a 50 percent discount to first responders. "We appreciate them," he said. He's also giving 10 percent of his sales back to his employees at this time.

Pavlou also thanks customers for being so "generous in tipping" during this difficult situation. Call 219-299-2551 for more information.

Nicole Bissonnette, chef/owner of Bartlett's Fish Camp in Michigan City is offering a Grab N' Go menu daily. A Bloody Mary mix is also available.