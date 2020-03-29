Feeding the community: Chefs of Steel participants feature diverse food offerings during pandemic

The ongoing coronavirus crisis has forced local restaurateurs and chefs around the country to come up with different ways to provide food to customers.
Some participants in last September's South Shore Chefs of Steel competition, which was presented by The Times, are finding creative ways to serve their customers.
With restaurants deemed essential businesses, the Chefs of Steel group stressed it's important to keep their customers happy while still trying to help their businesses survive.
Angela McCrovitz, chef/owner of Captain's House in Gary's Miller area came up with the idea of the Silver Spoon program to continue feeding people during the pandemic.
Through Silver Spoon, McCrovitz is offering chef-prepared meals for pickup or delivery. "Every day there's a new menu," McCrovitz said, adding it's a limited menu based on the ingredients she's able to purchase daily.
"I buy fresh food every day," McCrovitz said.
Captain's House's specialty is normally seafood but McCrovitz said she's making a variety of other dishes as well. Her Silver Spoon menu thus far has included items such as Salisbury steak, Cuban sandwiches, country fried eggs Benedict, chicken & waffles, Southwest black bean burgers, and various seafood dishes.
"It depends on what's in the marketplace," she said. Her Silver Spoon meals for one are $11; for two people are $20 and for four are $35. Children's meals are free with the purchase of an adult meal.
"We're relooking at the way we do takeout," McCrovitz said.
McCrovitz said this weekend she'll be introducing a Meal in a Box, which will include items people can finish preparing at home. She'll also offer special Spring Baskets. The baskets will be the Traditional Easter Basket; Passover Basket; and Specialty Easter Basket, which can be customized.
In addition, McCrovitz has instituted Dining Bonds at the eatery. They work in the same way War Bonds worked decades ago.
"They'll be getting more value for their money and they can be used later," she said.
On the restaurant's Facebook page, McCrovitz explains the bonds.
"You put money in the hands of local restaurants right now and receive a gift card that you can use for food and drink once the COVID-19 pandemic has passed." McCrovitz will be selling $50 Dining Bonds for $35.
As a chef, McCrovitz said her happiness lies in being able to feed people. "I like to make people feel special," she said.
Her customers, she said, are responding favorably to the meals she's making. "People love it," McCrovitz said.
On the restaurant's Facebook page, McCrovitz ends the days by posting "Good night Miller. Be Safe. See you tomorrow." Then every morning she bids them a good day and posts that day's Silver Spoon meals. Visit Captain's House on Facebook or call 219-239-2639 for more information.
Chris Pavlou, chef/owner of Radius in Valparaiso said he's "trying to take a negative and turn it into a positive" by offering his food via carryout, curbside and delivery options.
He said he's offered those options since Day 1 of the no dine-in edict.
"We're offering our full menu. People are hungry. They need to eat. I don't want to deprive anyone of anything," Pavlou said. Radius is also offering a Bloody Mary mix with condiments on the side.
"We're blessed to be able to help the people who have supported us in the way they have," he added.
At Radius, Pavlou is also offering a 50 percent discount to first responders. "We appreciate them," he said. He's also giving 10 percent of his sales back to his employees at this time.
Pavlou also thanks customers for being so "generous in tipping" during this difficult situation. Call 219-299-2551 for more information.
Nicole Bissonnette, chef/owner of Bartlett's Fish Camp in Michigan City is offering a Grab N' Go menu daily. A Bloody Mary mix is also available.
"I post the menu every night for the following day," Bissonnette said. The chef said many of her regular customers are ordering dishes to go and look forward to what each day's menu will highlight.
"I've been doing a video on social media (Facebook) to show what I'm doing every day," Bissonnette said. On Friday, Bissonnette's video showcased her making lobster bisque which was one of the features on the day's menu.
About her menu at this time, Bissonnette said, "I'm keeping it simple." She added she regularly offers her menu from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Since that can change, though, she recommends calling or visiting the restaurant's Facebook page to check.
"We've had good support," Bissonnette said. "We're hanging in there and trying to serve the public as safely as we can." Customers wanting to order from Bartlett's Fish Camp are asked to text their orders to 219-983-2632.
Aaron Kujawa, chef of Lincoln Flats in Valparaiso, continues to offer dishes for curbside pickup, carryout and delivery in Center Township. The restaurant's special "features" are not being offered at this time.
During a recent interview, Kujawa said it was important for the restaurant to stay open during this pandemic. "The restaurant industry (and its employees) depend on people coming in, spending money and tipping. That's their livelihood," Kujawa said.
Call the restaurant at 219-510-5046 for more information and to order.
Among other Chefs of Steel restaurants are:
Bistro on the Greens, 299 W. Johnson Road, LaPorte. Chef/owner John Moultrie is offering his regular menu minus a few items for carryout, curbside and delivery. "We're doing our best," Moultrie said. Bistro on the Greens is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays. Call 219-575-7272.
Byway Brewing, 2825 Carlson Drive, Hammond. Chef Brian Rance's dishes are available via carryout, curbside and delivery to Oxbow Landing hotels and office buildings. A limited menu is available. There's also 25 percent off 4-packs and Crowlers.
One13North, 113 N Main St., Crown Point, is no longer offering its menu to customers. Chef James Cannon said the "reduced traffic" didn't make it feasible to stay open. Its affiliated restaurant Main Street Cafe, 111 N. Main St., Crown Point, will offer no-contact curbside pickup, delivery and also free delivery to senior citizens. Call 219-663-7466.
ELOISE VALADEZ - My Region: Foodie locales, shrines and a venue
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!