Feeling like a stuffed turkey? NWI health experts offer ways to get back on track after overeating

If you’re feeling a little under the weather, bloated and sleepy today, you’re not alone.
The toll a Thanksgiving meal takes on your body is real. After all, according to the Calorie Control Council, a typical Thanksgiving meal will cost you 3,000 calories. Add in another estimated 1,500 calories from snacking throughout the day, and you’re likely to walk away from Thanksgiving Day digesting about 4,500 calories.
That’s double — or more — the recommended daily calorie intake.
If you indulged over Thanksgiving (and who didn’t?), here is some advice from local fitness and nutrition experts on how to recover and get back on track after your big holiday binge.
Stay hydrated
Between all the fixings and the holiday spirits many partake in, it can be difficult to remember to stay hydrated.
However, it’s often best to ditch any bubbly drinks, said Kathryn Lipari, a registered dietitian at the Healthy 4 Life Advanced Weight Loss Center, Community Healthcare System.
“Even though you might think that diet soda or no-calorie seltzer water is helpful, all those bubbles contain air,” she said. “The air can get trapped in your gastrointestinal tract and make you feel like a blown-up balloon.”
Instead, Lipari suggests making your own flavored water drinks by slicing and adding in fruits or vegetables like oranges, lemons and cucumbers.
“Increasing the amount of water you drink post-holiday meal will help your kidneys rid your body of the extra salt you likely consumed, which can assist in reducing bloat,” she said.
Try to exercise, even if it’s minimal
Andrew Main, fitness supervisor at Franciscan Health Fitness Center, admits that likely no one wants to exercise after indulging in a hefty holiday meal.
He suggests getting back to a normal routine slowly, beginning with a light walk.
“I would suggest keeping the activity light immediately following the meal and the next day increase the intensity a little, depending on how you feel,” he said. “Then, by the weekend, people should be able to get back into their normal exercise routine as long as they hydrated properly.”
No matter what, keep moving, said Hisham Abad, a personal trainer at the Chesterton Franciscan Health Fitness Center.
“The biggest piece of advice that I would like to extend is to try and find time to get up and move throughout the weekend, and that may very well look different from person to person,” he said.
Whether it’s a walk or taking advantage of playtime with the kids or grandkids, consistent movement will keep the body loose. Even hitting the gym or taking exercise breaks throughout the weekend at home can offer positive results.
“Some great bodyweight exercises that can be performed at home include squats, lunges, pushups, step-ups, sit-ups, jumping jacks and seated marches,” Abad said.
Planning some family activities for the day after Thanksgiving can help build memories and get you back on track, said Jill Kilhefner, a clinical dietitian at Northwest Health - Porter.
“Plan a family hike at the Dunes or parks, or host a friendly ball game on Friday,” she said. “Everyone will have fun and work off some of those Thanksgiving calories.”
Physical activity also will help fight off cravings and provide an overall sense of well-being, Kilhefner said.
Another tip to get moving? Black Friday shopping.
Debi Pillarella, a certified medical exercise specialist and health coach, and director of bariatrics, Community Healthcare System, said normal day-after Thanksgiving activities can help keep you moving as well.
“Walking, shopping, cleaning the house and raking leaves all count,” she said.
Shrink your portion size
Instead of using your large dinner plates you used the day before, grab smaller plates instead to help control portion size, said Lisa Wright, a registered dietitian with Healthy 4 Life Advanced Weight Loss Center, Community Healthcare System.
“Just shrinking the size of your plate will help reduce calorie intake post-holiday and help reduce meal bloat from overconsuming,” she said.
Choose healthy options for leftovers
While Thursday was a day of indulging, Lipari said you can still enjoy Thanksgiving leftovers in a healthful way.
Here are a few options she suggests:
● Turkey tortilla soup: Take a traditional chicken tortilla soup recipe and switch out the chicken for the leftover turkey. Add lots of vegetables, beans and Mexican spices to make a flavorful post-feast day treat.
● Turkey noodle soup: Using a Crockpot or Instant Pot, whip up a healthy chicken noodle soup recipe using the leftover turkey as the protein.
● Turkey and stuffing muffins: Use leftover stuffing, cut-up pieces of turkey and eggs (use egg whites to cut calories) to create single-serving muffins. Spray the muffin pan or use cupcake liners to avoid sticking. Cook at 375 degrees for about 25 minutes or until the tops are golden brown.
Other healthy choices for a post-Thanksgiving meal include using white turkey meat to make a small sandwich, wrap or salad full of colorful vegetables, Kilhefner said.
“Utilize those higher-calorie side dishes later in the week and balance them with other lower-calorie accompaniments,” she said.
Don’t get frustrated
It’s normal to feel frustrated the day after Thanksgiving, especially if you have fitness or weight loss goals you didn’t meet that day.
“Don’t focus on losing weight, but rather have a maintain- or don’t-gain attitude,” she said. “This attitude can help individuals enjoy family, friends and special foods that might not come for another year.”