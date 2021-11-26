Feeling like a stuffed turkey? NWI health experts offer ways to get back on track after overeating

Instead, Lipari suggests making your own flavored water drinks by slicing and adding in fruits or vegetables like oranges, lemons and cucumbers.

“Increasing the amount of water you drink post-holiday meal will help your kidneys rid your body of the extra salt you likely consumed, which can assist in reducing bloat,” she said.

Try to exercise, even if it’s minimal

Andrew Main, fitness supervisor at Franciscan Health Fitness Center, admits that likely no one wants to exercise after indulging in a hefty holiday meal.

He suggests getting back to a normal routine slowly, beginning with a light walk.

“I would suggest keeping the activity light immediately following the meal and the next day increase the intensity a little, depending on how you feel,” he said. “Then, by the weekend, people should be able to get back into their normal exercise routine as long as they hydrated properly.”

No matter what, keep moving, said Hisham Abad, a personal trainer at the Chesterton Franciscan Health Fitness Center.