Fighting the 'Quarantine 15'

Then pay attention to portion control.

Once you have a more healthful diet in place, Atassi recommends evaluating portion sizes.

Even too much of a good thing can cause weight gain.

Avoid eating straight from a container or using a large bowl or plate, which can encourage overeating.

Simpson says drinking a glass of water about 30 minutes before a meal can help maintain portion control as well.

“This will help to make you feel fuller faster and help with food digestion,” he said.

Resume an exercise routine.

Even if you don’t have a gym membership or don’t yet feel comfortable visiting a fitness facility, simply walking around the neighborhood can provide several health benefits.

“If we add 30 minutes of exercise a day for adults and 60 minutes for younger people, such as some sort of walking in the open air, it does help a lot to improve mood and help with stress,” Atassi said. “It also helps improve stamina for better eating habits.”

Roberts says if you were a walker before the pandemic, you should be able to pick back up where you left off.