Sometimes shoulder pain can be more than just shoulder pain. When most patients refer to having shoulder pain, it is important to know where exactly the pain is, since that will greatly affect treatment.
As we age, the shoulder, like most of our joints, becomes susceptible to injury. In the case of the shoulder, which is a complex and mobile joint, this means that it is perhaps more at risk for injury.
The shoulder is inherently unstable and therefore relies strongly on the muscle around it for function and stability. As a result, the various muscles in the shoulder as well as its bony articulations can become injured. These injuries, whether muscles/tendons or bone, can lead to shoulder pain.
Injury to the cervical spine also can lead to shoulder pain, since the nerves that to go to the shoulder begin in the neck. Therefore, a pinched nerve in the neck can cause symptoms not only in the neck but also in the shoulder and arm.
Therefore, a patient can complain of shoulder pain, which isn’t caused by the shoulder but by the neck.
An easy rule of thumb is that if the pain is in the front of the shoulder or is caused by movement of the shoulder, then it is most likely caused by the shoulder.
If the pain is in the back of the shoulder, the shoulder blade or the trapezius then the “shoulder” pain is most likely caused by a problem such as pinched nerve in the neck. Another aspect of shoulder pain coming from the neck is that the pain is constant with or without movement of the shoulder.
Other ways to tell where shoulder pain is coming from include:
1. If the pain is worse with lifting the arm above the head, then is likely coming from the shoulder.
2. If the pain is associated with numbness or tingling into the arm and especially the hand and fingers, then it is likely coming from the neck.
3. If the shoulder pain is worse with sneezing or straining, then the neck is most likely the source of the pain.
The medical evaluation usually starts with a physical examination in which a determination is made about the range of movement, strength and pain points of the shoulder.
Radiographs and other studies such as an MRI scan are done to further evaluate the shoulder. Oftentimes after these examinations, there is usually clear delineation of whether the shoulder pain is indeed coming from the shoulder.
Treatment then is focused on addressing the source of the pain. The treatments can be as simple as medications and therapy or as complex as rotator cuff repair or even a shoulder replacement.
If these studies prove the shoulder is not the source of the pain, then the cervical spine is evaluated to see if it is the source of the pain.
Coming next: Should and neck pain, Part 2.