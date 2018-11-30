In the previous column, we discussed sources of shoulder pain, exploring shoulder pain that originates from the shoulder. In this column, we will focus on shoulder pain that originates from the neck.
The neck or cervical spine is composed of seven vertebrae, and their associated muscles/tendons, discs and facet joints, which connect adjacent vertebral bodies. The purpose of the cervical spine is to position the head in space and to serve as a conduit for the spinal cord and the associated nerves that leave the spinal cord for the upper extremities.
As such, the cervical spine is a complex structure with many possible sources for pain. As we age or as a result of trauma or injury, any part of the cervical spine can become damaged and cause pain.
Pain can come from a herniated disc pinching a nerve, a strained muscle or even from an injury to one of the neck joints. However, the resulting pain is not always limited to the cervical spine but also can be located in any part of the neck, and the upper extremity such as the shoulder, arm, forearm and hand.
As we discussed in the previous column, shoulder pain that is truly from the shoulder is often felt along the front of the shoulder or occurs with movement of the shoulder.
Shoulder pain coming from the neck often is felt along the back of the shoulder, trapezius, scapula and/or the shoulder blade. Therefore, the patient's description of the location of the pain as well as the physical examination is important to help distinguish the source of the shoulder pain — whether it is truly originating from the shoulder or from the neck.
Shoulder pain that is coming from the neck is often described as:
1. Located in the back of the shoulder with radiation down the arm to the hand.
2. Pain is constant and does not change with the use of the shoulder. That is, the pain is the same whether the shoulder is at rest or not.
3. Pain is located in the scapula or shoulder blade.
4. The pain is made worse by movement of the neck and can be made worse by such activities such sneezing or staining from lifting something heavy.
5. There is often no specific injury with the pain having a sudden onset.
On examination, the patient might report decreased sensation in the upper extremity, weakness with certain activities and the shoulder examination doesn’t reproduce the pain.
Diagnostic studies such as X-rays and especially MRI scan of the neck are helpful in confirming the diagnosis of a neck injury as the source of shoulder pain. The MRI can show a herniated disc causing a pinch nerve or a damaged disc.
Treatment is based on the source of the pain. Physical therapy and medications specifically NSASIDs are the mainstay of treatment. Injections such as epidural or an injection into a damaged joint called a facet injection also can be helpful.
Chiropractic care can be helpful in limiting neck pain from arthritis, muscle strains and even a pinched nerve. Surgery such as an Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion is often reserved if any of the previous treatment fails to relieve pain, if the patient's pain is worsening despite treatment or if the patient develops neurologic symptoms such weakness in the arm.