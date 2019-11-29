A classic movie with deep roots in the Region isn't the only thing celebrated at “A Christmas Story" Comes Home.
During the annual Holiday for Heroes and All is Calm events, the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority turns its annual exhibit at the Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond over to two special groups.
On Dec. 5, Holiday for Heroes honors first responders, military personnel and veterans and Hoosier Helpers. The evening of appreciation, from 5-8 p.m., is open to all local police, firefighters, EMS, military members, and Hoosier Helpers and their families.
“This event was created to not only thank them for their service, but also provide a convenient time for families to enjoy the exhibit and take a family photo with Santa,” said Erika Dahl, director of communications for the SSCVA, sponsors of the annual "Christmas Story" event. “Often our first responders are working weekends and aren't able to stop in with their families during our normal Santa hours.”
"I really think it’s nice that they took the time to put that out there,” said George DeAngelo, who embodies Santa Claus for "A Christmas Story" Comes Home. He has presided over Santa’s Mountain at the Indiana Welcome Center for 10 of the event's 12 years. “I’m a veteran myself.”
The exhibit, with its animatronic displays and decorated trees, is open for the event. Cookies and hot cocoa will be served, and attendees may take a free photo with Santa. Though many first responders participate, there is room for more, says DeAngelo.
“I would love to see the place packed,” DeAngelo said. “Nobody else gets that treatment, nobody else gets the cookies and the hot chocolate and the amenities, that’s the thank you to the community from the South Shore CVA.”
“It's always a great time, and the first responders really appreciate the thought that goes into all of the work put into the event,” said Hammond Public Information Officer Steve Kellogg. “We really like that Santa is there to greet the kids.
“We all like to celebrate the holidays with our families and we love to be out in the community getting to know the people we work with, live next to, and serve every day,” Kellogg said.
The SSCVA also sets special time aside for children with special needs and their families.
All is Calm, a special event for special needs families, will be presented 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Dec. 13.
Geared to children with autism and other special needs and their families, the event is sensory friendly and accessible.
“The exhibit, especially on weekends, can be hard for families because of the lights, the noise and the crowds,” says Dahl. “All is Calm invites families of all abilities to enjoy a quiet, calm environment where they don't feel rushed. We also turn off blinking lights, music and the televisions.”
“They actually take Santa’s chair off the mountain, and they put it on the main floor so it’s accessible,” DeAngelo said. “They do let the kids go up and down the slide if they can.”
At the All is Calm event, families and children can write letters to Santa, make crafts, enjoy the lighted Christmas trees and the window displays.
If families want to interact with Santa but are not interested in posing for a photo, they don't have to, Dahl says.
“I don’t rush the kids," DeAngelo says. "If they want to talk to me I’ll talk to them. I’ll talk to them about cartoons, I watch all the shows with my granddaughter so I can kind of relate to the kids.”