It was going to be a Christmas holiday filled with sorrow and not a lot of joy. Theresa Flamini and other family members were mourning the death of Theresa’s and her siblings’ mother.
But then a radical notion electrified the Flamini family. Theresa Flamini recalls, “We thought, instead of all our focus being on our loss, why not turn that energy into something that would help people in need?” The Flamini Foundation was born.
That was 10 years ago. Every Christmas since, the foundation has provided Comfort Bags for parents of children hospitalized in critical situations and for expectant mothers on medical bed rest. The effort has grown, with 1,000-plus Comfort Bags going to parents in 2018, many of them at Ronald McDonald houses where parents can stay while their child is hospitalized.
Each bag has items including a blanket, travel-size toothpaste, shampoo and conditioner, playing cards, crossword puzzle books, coloring books for adults, snacks, two bottles of water, a journal and more.
“For me, it’s not, give the stuff and I’m out of there. It’s more personal,” Flamini says.
At Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn, Illinois, “We met parents who had twin babies in March who were released in October. Their mom said she wore the slippers, did the coloring books, and that they meant so much to her. It’s humbling to know how families are helped (through Flamini Foundation).”
Now the Comfort Bags go out all year. At Christmas, toys and gift cards go to hospitals and Ronald McDonald Houses, from just southwest of Chicago to South Bend, and Northwest Indiana in between. Monthly donations of 40 bags go to that month’s designated hospital, Ronald McDonald House, or to pregnant moms-to-be on bed rest.
Such an effort typically requires lots of volunteers, but almost all the fund-raising, procuring donations, and arranging for deliveries are handled by an 11-person committee.
In December National Honor Society students from Hanover Central Junior-Senior High School in Cedar Lake helped fill 700-plus baggies with small items. “Now moms will call and say, ‘My child needs service hours’ ” which adds to the volunteer list, Flamini says.
Paying it forward helps the foundation grow
“We’ve never asked for a grant and none of us gets a paycheck,” Flamini says. The not-for-profit had been run for years at the homes of Theresa and some friends, but by 2018 the Flamini Foundation expanded to an office in Dyer.
“It’s the first time we’ve had to pay office rent, electricity” and more, Flamini says. “But we can be proud of that, because it goes back to the families.”
The foundation sends teddy bears for children in medivacs since there isn’t room for parents in the helicopter. Diana and Bill Reinschreiber, owners of Diana’s Apron Shoppe in Griffith, donate materials and labor sewing and embroidering the capes.
At Go! Toys and Games in Merrillville, owners Michael and Tammy Gully see to it that customers who spend more than $15 get a teddy bear to keep or donate to the Flamini Foundation.
Last year two organizations held toy drives and in December a store donated its overabundance of toys. Flamini was ecstatic: “We were able to make double deliveries to some of the hospitals in need. It's been a wonderful season of giving.”
Earlier, on a day in November, eight First Merchants Lakeshore North Branch managers volunteered to put together 133 Comfort Bags. Each bank branch also held a jeans Friday: Employees could wear jeans if they donated $5 to Flamini Foundation. That plus more from First Merchants resulted in a $1,000 check to the foundation in December.
The ideas keep coming. An October 2018 fund raiser at Community Park in Munster netted $11,300. Kids Helping Kids began last year, intended to involve sick children’s siblings, who can feel a little left out in during a brother or sister’s illness.
“We ask the patients and their siblings to be ambassadors who write a letter and ask other kids to donate supplies, like small Legos and art projects children can do in the hospital,” Flamini says.
Flamini says her husband is a great support. “He’s my calming source,” she says. “This is a legacy with our family name. I hope (someone in the family) takes the reins.
"I love that what I do helps so many families. As long as God has a mission for me, I’ll continue doing what I do.”