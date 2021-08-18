A 'corny' collection: Recipes using the popular yellow veggie are varied

Farmers and local gardeners are beginning to see corn crops ripening at a fast pace now. Grocery stores, farmers markets and backyard gardeners by mid-August usually have a surplus of the favorite vegetable.
Those who are fans of corn will find that there are a variety of ways to use the vegetable. Corn can be used successfully in salads, as part of main entrees, as an ingredient in different breads and even in desserts.
"Sweet corn is at its best during the late summer months to early fall," according to recipetips.com..."To receive the best flavor from sweet corn, it should be eaten as soon as possible after it is picked because the sugars will begin to convert to starches as soon as it has been picked."
The website also states that corn can easily be added to dishes such as "soups, stews, casseroles, and salads. The corn can be cut from the cob, raw or cooked, and then preserved by canning or freezing for future use."
When purchasing corn or picking it, recipetips.com suggests looking for husks which have a green color with pale silk.
In her book "Sarah Moulton Cooks At Home," celebrity cook Moulton offers suggestions about picking and cooking with corn.
"The best way to tell if corn is ripe and delicious is to feel on the outside of the husk all the way up to the tip. If it feels full and firm, you're in business," Moulton writes.
In her book, Moulton offers recipes for various recipes using corn including Corn Cakes with Creole Shrimp, Creamy Lime Corn Soup and Grilled Potato and Corn Salad.
If you've got a surplus of corn on hand, try these recipes.
MEXICAN-STYLE CORN SALAD
Servings: 10
5 ears corn, husk attached
1 small yellow onion, small dice
1 green bell pepper, small dice
1 red bell pepper, small dice
1 scallion, sliced
1 watermelon radish, small dice
1 Roma tomato, small dice
4 ounces cotija cheese, crumbled
6 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Kosher salt, to taste
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1/2 cup chopped cilantro
DIRECTIONS: Prepare a grill for medium-heat cooking. Peel back the husk from the corn, but do not remove outer leaves. Use a dry towel to remove the corn silk, then replace the husk to cover the corn kernels. Soak in cold water for about 10 minutes.
Grill the corn, turning occasionally, until the husks begin to char, about 5 minutes. Remove from the grill and set aside to cool. Once cool, remove the charred husks and slice the kernels from the cob and transfer to a medium mixing bowl.
Add the onion, bell peppers, scallion, radish, tomato, and cheese, and mix to combine. Add the lime juice and olive oil, and season to taste with salt and pepper. Add the cilantro and toss to combine. Refrigerate until serving.
Chef's Note: This salad can be served in a large serving bowl or individually, as pictured. For the grilled onion cups, cut the top 1/3 from 10 yellow onions. Grill cut-side down until lightly charred, about 2 minutes. Cool slightly before removing the interior of the onion, leaving the 3 outside layers intact. Trim the bottom of each onion to make a level surface before filling with salad and serving.
From Associated Press
Corn and Crab Chowder
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
2 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes (about 1 1/2 cups)
1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)
2 celery ribs, chopped (about 1 cup)
1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper
4 teaspoons OLD BAY® Seasoning
1 McCormick® Bay Leaves
1/4 cup flour
1 quart (4 cups) whole milk
2 cups chicken broth
3 cups fresh or frozen corn kernels
8 ounces lump crabmeat
DIRECTIONS: Heat butter and oil in large saucepan on medium heat. Add potatoes, onion, celery, bell pepper, Old Bay Seasoning and bay leaf; cook and stir 8 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Sprinkle with flour; cook 2 minutes, stirring constantly.
Stir in milk and chicken broth. Bring to boil. Add corn and crabmeat. Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes. Remove bay leaf before serving.
From McCormick
Fresh Corn Spoonbread With Sharp Cheddar And Chiles
Servings: 6
Start to finish: 1 hour, 10 minutes (45 active)
2 cups fresh corn kernels
2 cups buttermilk
2/3 cup fine yellow cornmeal
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon cayenne, optional
4 ounces extra-sharp cheddar cheese, coarsely grated
One 4.5 ounce can chopped green chilies, drained
4 large eggs, separated, at room temperature
1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
DIRECTIONS: In a blender, puree 1 cup of the corn with 1 cup of the buttermilk until smooth.
Preheat oven to 425 F. In a medium saucepan stir together the pureed corn with the remaining buttermilk, cornmeal, butter, salt and cayenne, if using, and bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring frequently. Reduce the heat and simmer, whisking constantly, 3 minutes. Remove from the heat, stir in the cheese, chilies and the remaining 1 cup corn kernels; let cool while you beat the egg whites.
In a bowl with electric beaters beat the whites with a pinch of salt until they are frothy, add the cream of tartar and beat until they form soft peaks. Add the yolks to the cornmeal mixture, whisking constantly. Stir one-fourth of the whites into the cornmeal mixture and then fold in the remaining whites gently until they are just incorporated. Spread the mixture evenly in a buttered shallow 8-inch square baking dish and bake on a rack in the lower third of the oven until set, 20 to 25 minutes. Serve immediately.
From Associated Press and Sara Moulton
Spicy "Creamed" Corn
10 to 12 ears fresh corn, husked
3/4 cup chicken broth, vegetable broth or water, divided
2 tablespoons grapeseed oil or olive oil
1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped (about 1 cup)
Salt
1 serrano chili, seeds and ribs discarded if desired, minced (about 1 tablespoon)
1 to 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice or lemon juice, to taste
1 tablespoon shredded fresh basil or chopped fresh cilantro
Ground black pepper
DIRECTIONS: Carefully cut the kernels off the ears of corn. To do this, one at a time stand each ear on its wide end and use a serrated knife to saw down the length of the cob. You should have about 6 cups of kernels. In a blender, combine 1 cup of the kernels and 1/2 cup of the broth. Puree until smooth. Set aside. In a large skillet over medium, heat the oil. Add the onion and a pinch of salt, reduce the heat to moderately low and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 8 minutes. Add the remaining corn kernels and another pinch of salt. Saute for 3 minutes. Add the chili and pureed corn, then bring the mixture to a simmer and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in the remaining 1/4 cup of chicken broth, the lime juice and basil. Season with salt and pepper, then simmer for another minute.
Makes 6 servings.
From Associated Press and Sara Moulton