A 'corny' collection: Recipes using the popular yellow veggie are varied

DIRECTIONS: Carefully cut the kernels off the ears of corn. To do this, one at a time stand each ear on its wide end and use a serrated knife to saw down the length of the cob. You should have about 6 cups of kernels. In a blender, combine 1 cup of the kernels and 1/2 cup of the broth. Puree until smooth. Set aside. In a large skillet over medium, heat the oil. Add the onion and a pinch of salt, reduce the heat to moderately low and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 8 minutes. Add the remaining corn kernels and another pinch of salt. Saute for 3 minutes. Add the chili and pureed corn, then bring the mixture to a simmer and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in the remaining 1/4 cup of chicken broth, the lime juice and basil. Season with salt and pepper, then simmer for another minute.