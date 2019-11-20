In celebration of the release of Disney's "Frozen II," which debuts on movie screens Nov. 22, a new collection of recipes inspired by the popular film has been introduced by Dole and Disney.
The two companies recently collaborated to produce assorted family-friendly recipes that are perfect for Thanksgiving and Christmas tables. The creation of the recipes is part of Dole's "Empowering the Hero Within" initiative encouraging families to eat healthier and also incorporate fresh produce into their diets.
The new holiday recipes were introduced during a media summit in October at the Wellness Kitchen at California Health & Longevity Institute.
Among the recipes, which have titles corresponding to the themes and characters in the movie "Frozen II" are Enchanted Forest Sweet Potato Cardamom Pie; Winter Solstice Soup; Grand Pabbie Troll Turkey Dinner in a Pan; Arendelle Autumn Apple Crisp; Mystic Mini Turkey Loaves; Arendelle Royal Holiday Stuffing; and more.
In addition to the recipes, visitors to the website dole.com, will find healthy eating tips, contests and other information.
The following recipes are from Dole
Arendelle Autumn Apple Crisp
Low Sodium, Vegetarian, Vegan
Prep: 20 minutes Bake: 30 minutes Serves: 8
Nonstick cooking spray
2 Green Apples, peeled, cored and thinly sliced
2 Red Apples, peeled, cored and thinly sliced
1/2 Lemon, juiced (about 2 tablespoons)
3 tablespoons granulated sugar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
1/4 cup whole wheat flour
1/4 cup natural buttery spread with olive oil
1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
2 ripe Bananas, peeled, cut crosswise into thirds and frozen
1/4 cup unsweetened almond milk
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray 8-inch square baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Toss apples, lemon juice, 2 tablespoons sugar, cornstarch and cinnamon in a large bowl; spread in prepared dish.
2. Stir oats, flour, buttery spread, salt and remaining 1 tablespoon sugar in a medium bowl; sprinkle over apple mixture. Bake 30 minutes or until filling bubbles and topping is golden brown. Makes about 4 cups.
3. Purée bananas and milk in a food processor on high until smooth. Makes about 2 cups.
4. Serve Apple Crisp topped with banana mixture.
Chef Tip: Peel and freeze ripe bananas to have on hand for using in this recipe as well as smoothies and baking.
Grand Pabbie Troll Turkey Dinner in a Pan
Gluten Free
Prep: 25 minutes plus standing Bake: 1 hour 15 minutes Serves: 8
1 boneless, skinless turkey breast (about 2 pounds), thawed if necessary
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 tablespoons olive oil
1¼ teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon salt free poultry seasoning
1 large Sweet Potato, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 cups halved Brussels Sprouts
2 medium Carrots, sliced crosswise
2 cups Broccoli florets
1 1/2 cups trimmed fresh green beans
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/4 cup chopped pecans
1/4 cup reduced sugar dried cranberries
1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Place turkey on 1 side of rimmed baking pan. Whisk garlic, ½ tablespoon oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt and poultry seasoning in a small bowl; rub over turkey. Bake turkey 20 minutes.
2. Toss potato, cinnamon and ½ tablespoon oil in a medium bowl; place on pan opposite turkey. Toss Brussels sprouts and ½ tablespoon oil in same medium bowl; place on pan opposite turkey next to potato. Sprinkle potato and Brussels sprouts mixtures with 1/2 teaspoon salt; bake 20 minutes.
3. Toss carrots, broccoli, green beans, pepper, and remaining 1/2 tablespoon oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Push potato and Brussels sprouts mixtures separately around turkey; spread carrot mixture on opposite side. Bake 20 minutes; sprinkle potato mixture with pecans and cranberries. Bake 15 minutes or until internal temperature of turkey reaches 165°F and vegetables are tender; let turkey stand 5 minutes before slicing. Makes about 6 cups vegetables.
Mystic Mini Turkey Loaves
Prep: 25 minutes Bake: 40 minutes Serves: 8
1 large egg
2 pounds 93% lean ground turkey
1 medium Yellow Onion, finely chopped
1/2 cup oat milk
1/2 cup whole wheat panko breadcrumbs
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
1 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 (8-ounce) package Mushrooms, sliced
2 cups unsalted chicken stock
3 tablespoons whole wheat flour
1/4 cup plain almond milk yogurt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line rimmed baking pan with parchment paper.
2. Whisk egg in a large bowl; gently mix in turkey, onion, milk, breadcrumbs, pumpkin pie spice and ½ teaspoon salt. Form turkey mixture into 8 (4 x 2½-inch) loaves; place on prepared pan. Bake loaves 40 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165°F.
3. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat; add mushrooms and cook 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Whisk stock and flour in a medium bowl; add to skillet and cook 3 minutes or until thickened, whisking occasionally. Whisk in yogurt, pepper and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Makes about 3 cups.
4. Serve loaves topped with gravy sprinkled with parsley.
Chef Tip: To freeze loaves, prepare recipe through step 2, but do not bake; freeze 2 hours or until frozen. Wrap loaves tightly with plastic wrap and freeze in freezer-safe zip-top plastic bags up to 3 months. Thaw loaves in the refrigerator overnight then bake on a parchment-lined rimmed baking pan at 350°F for 40 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165°F. Proceed with step 3 to prepare gravy.
Enchanted Forest Sweet Potato Cardamom Pie
Vegetarian, Gluten Free, Low Sodium
Prep: 1 hour 10 minutes Bake: 20 minutes Serves: 12
Nonstick cooking spray
2 medium Sweet Potatoes
3/4 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
1/3 cup almond flour
2 tablespoons natural buttery spread with olive oil, melted
1 1/2 tablespoons brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 large eggs
1 ripe Banana, halved crosswise, plus 1 ripe Banana, sliced
crosswise (optional)
1/2 cup oat milk
1 tablespoon honey
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3/4 teaspoon cardamom
Finely chopped nuts (optional)
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly spray 9-inch pie plate with nonstick cooking spray. Place potatoes on rimmed baking pan; bake 1 hour or until tender. Cool potatoes; remove skins and coarsely chop.
2. Pulse oats, flour, buttery spread, sugar and salt in a food processor 20 times or until small crumbs form; press oat mixture into prepared pie plate.
3. Purée eggs, halved banana, milk, honey, baking powder, vanilla extract, cardamom and potatoes in a food processor on high until smooth; transfer to prepared crust. Bake pie 20 minutes or until knife inserted 1 inch from edge of pie comes out clean and center is almost set; cool on wire rack.
4. Top pie with sliced banana and nuts, if desired; cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Cut pie into 12 slices.
Chef Tip: To freeze pie, tightly wrap cooled pie with 2 layers of plastic wrap and freeze up to 3 months. Refrigerate pie overnight to thaw.
Arendelle Royal Holiday Stuffing
Low Fat, Vegan, Vegetarian
Prep: 45 minutes Bake: 55 minutes Serves: 16
Nonstick cooking spray
1/4 cup natural buttery spread with olive oil, softened
6 stalks Celery, chopped
4 large Carrots, chopped
2 medium Yellow Onions, chopped
6 garlic cloves, chopped
1/4 cup finely chopped fresh oregano, rosemary, sage and/or thyme plus additional sprigs and/or chopped for garnish (optional)
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
1 loaf (24 ounces) sliced low sodium sprouted whole grain bread, coarsely chopped and toasted
4 cups unsalted vegetable stock
1 cup walnut halves & pieces
1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Spray a 13 x 9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
2. Heat buttery spread in a large skillet over medium heat. Add celery, carrots and onions; cook 8 minutes or until onions are tender, stirring occasionally. Add garlic, herbs, salt and pepper; cook 2 minutes or until garlic is fragrant, stirring frequently. Remove from heat.
3. Toss bread, stock, walnuts and vegetable mixture in a large bowl; gently press into prepared dish. Cover with foil; bake 45 minutes. Remove foil; bake 10 minutes or until top is lightly browned and crisp. Garnish with herb sprigs and/or chopped herbs, if desired. Makes about 13 cups.