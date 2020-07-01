A healthier frozen treat for hot summer days

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Want to beat the heat with a cold treat this summer? Consider a healthy frozen yogurt pop with peaches.

"It's a tasty low-calorie recipe that provides protein, potassium and calcium that is also kid-friendly and easy to prepare," said Linda Van Horn, a registered dietitian and chief of the nutrition division at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

These homemade pops contain just three ingredients: A smidgen of honey, a 16-ounce package of frozen peaches, and one cup of plain, fat-free yogurt. "Many other yogurts on the market can contribute double the calories, fat and sugar," Van Horn said.

Peaches – the main ingredient – have potassium and vitamin A, as well as fiber. "Frozen unsweetened peaches are especially useful, but fresh or unsweetened canned peaches or any other fruit could also be used," she said. "Fruits that are especially tasty in a frozen dessert are strawberries, blueberries and raspberries, or tropical fruits such as mango, pineapple, guava or papaya."

At a time when many people are carefully watching their budget – and maybe their waistline – these homemade pops give you more bang for the buck.