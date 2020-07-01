A New Orleans Black-owned bakery wants to nourish the nation

Conyers and Briggs have a larger mission: they want to celebrate the too often overlooked Black cooks and chefs in the South.

“I’ve worked at Emeril’s and I’ve worked at the Ritz Carlton,” said Briggs of her time cooking in New Orleans, “and the people making the stocks and things that make these chefs great are mostly African Americans. They are creating the basis of this food, but their names aren’t on it.”

For now, Viola’s Heritage Breads is run from Brigg’s kitchen. Louisiana’s cottage food law allows businesses with less than $20,000 in sales to operate from a home with some limitations. The two still have their day jobs. Conyers, who has degrees in finance and law, works for a New Orleans non-profit organization that builds playgrounds around the country. Briggs, who left restaurant work due to a carpal tunnel syndrome, founded Eat Your Words, which teaches literacy through food.

Though the start is small, the women have big aspirations for Viola’s.

“It’s not something that’s a hustle. Can it grow and live on to be a staple?” Conyers said. “Can we build wealth and knowledge that could be passed on generationally?”

Briggs wants Viola’s to create better opportunities for New Orleans restaurant workers.