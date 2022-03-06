A sweet path: Journey down the Hoosier Pie Trail

Is there any other state that’s as synonymous with pie as Indiana?

Probably not.

Saying the words Hoosier Pie conjures up many an image. Think of deep dish fruit pies set on a window ledge during a summer day to cool, freshly picked apples peeled and cored and ready for a sprinkling of brown sugar or sugar cream pies made as they were by Amish and Shaker homemakers two hundred or so years ago.

To celebrate Indiana pies, the Indiana Foodways Alliance and Visit Indiana, the state’s tourism agency, have created the Indiana Culinary Trails Passport. Through March 14 (Pi Day), anyone who checks in at two restaurants on the trail gets a custom “Pie-oneer” T-shirt from Mrs. Wick’s Pie. Once you earn your T-shirt, you will be entered to win free pie for a year (one per month) from Mrs. Wick’s Pie, as well as a VIP tour of their Winchester factory.

“Pies are a tradition in Indiana from the unofficial state pie, sugar cream, to pecan pie. Hoosiers love to bake, buy and taste-test any kind of pies,” says Amy Howell, Director, Tourism, Marketing & Communications for the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC).

There are 25 stops on the Hoosier Pie Trail including the Bread Basket Café & Bakery in Danville, a second generation family bakery and cafe that has been in operation 16 years. Among their bestselling pies are Dutch Apple Pie, Coconut Cream and Peanut Butter. They also bake a Lemon Sour Cream which is a wonderful blend of tart and sweet, and their Buttermilk Pie, which is their own twist on Indiana’s very own Sugar Cream.

The latter is a mixture of eggs, milk, and sugar that also is categorized, along with vinegar pie and mock apple pie made with cracker crumbs, as desperation pie. That was the type of dessert made after all the winter stores of apples had been used up on the farm way back when and the pioneer women had to make do with just a few ingredients and what was readily available before there was a Kroger’s or Costco to go to.

Because of its Amish roots, Sugar Cream Pie is definitely on the menu at the Blue Gate Restaurant in Shipshewana, known for their Amish meals and desserts including a large variety of pies.

In business for eight years, the best seller at The Bakery House in Washington is strawberry followed by their popular apple, cherry and peach pies. But the most unique is their Pineapple Upside Down Pie—just think of a pineapple upside down cake but as a pie.

The most popular pies at the Oasis Diner, which last year was visited by a team from "Good Morning America," are cherry and apple with pecan not too far behind and, of course, sugar cream. The restaurant itself is located on the Historic National Road in an authentic 1954 diner in Plainfield and is the perfect place to eat a piece of pie.

Christian DeVlion uses her grandmother’s recipes to make the pies they sell at Martinsville Candy Kitchen, a family owned restaurant, bakery and confectionery in downtown Martinsville that will be celebrating 103 years in business in April.

“Baking is my passion,” she says, noting that she not only makes the traditional pies but also likes to experiment. For example, because she loves pears, earlier this year she made a Sweet Pear Winter Pie, a Winter Spiced Raspberry Pie, a variety of cheesecakes and combinations of fruit pies. In the fall, she goes across the street to the courthouse and picks the persimmons that grow on the tree there. Don’t worry, she’s not breaking the law. The persimmons are there for the taking. She uses these to make another classic Indiana dessert—the dense persimmon pudding.

Every week she makes sure she has two to three sugar cream pies on hand (they sell pies by the slice) as well as one fruit pie along with one of her creations.

The mecca for all things pie in Indiana is Mrs. Wick’s in Winchester which sells 38 diverse types of dessert pies as well as three savory pot pies—chicken, beef, and turkey.

“Our apple, sugar cream, Dutch apple and pecan sell the most,” says Dylan Wickersham, who's in sales and marketing at Wick’s Pies. Other pies include what Wickersham, the third generation to work in the 75-year-old family business, calls their anti-oxidant pies such as cherry-red raspberry, black raspberry and mixed berry. Wick’s is probably one of the few places serving an old fashioned favorite—gooseberry pie. Other pies include chocolate pie with whipped cream, lemon meringue, banana cream with meringue and chocolate peanut butter pie.

The company, which not only makes pies but also sells their pie shells to other pie companies as well as to Gordon’s Food Service, goes through 50,000 pounds of flour every two weeks. They also ship their pies.

“We make two different crusts—a lard and a vegetable crust,” says Wickersham about their crusts which have won national awards. “The only other ingredients are water, salt, flour, baking soda and dextrose.”

Wickersham learned to make pie from his grandmother at the family restaurant when young and still likes to make pies even though he’s surrounded by them. Asked if he has a favorite pie, he says he has a favorite but then wears it out and moves on to his next favorite. Currently it’s banana cream.

He likes to top the sugar cream pies he makes with Woodford Whipped Reserve, an easy to make whipped topping. As for the sugar cream pie, this writer has used an old Shaker recipe given to me by The Lamb, a historic inn dating back to the early 1800s in Lebanon, Indiana. The area once had a large Shaker population and the name of the recipe, which was passed down handwritten on a piece of paper, is Sister Lizzie’s Sugar Shaker Pie.

Sister Lizzie's Sugar Shaker Pie

1/4 pound butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 3/4 cups light cream

1/3 cup flour

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Grated nutmeg

1 9-inch pie shell, unbaked

DIRECTIONS: Thoroughly mix the flour and brown sugar and spread evenly in the bottom of the unbaked pie shell. Pour the cream and vanilla over this. Slice the butter into 12-16 pieces and add. Sprinkle with nutmeg. Bake in a 350°F oven for 40-45 minutes or until firm.

Woodford Reserve Bourbon Cream

3 tablespoons sugar

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup Woodford Reserve Bourbon

DIRECTIONS: Whip the cream and the sugar, slowly add the bourbon, keep whipping until peaks are firm and don’t droop. Spread on pie.

For more information on the Pie Trail visit, visitindiana.com/trip-ideas/32933-indiana-foodways-hoosier-pie-trail

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Satisfy your cravings With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.