A taste for Disney treats: Cookbook author offers recipes from the popular theme parks

Anyone who loves visiting the magical Disney theme parks will want to check out one of the latest cookbooks on the market.
"The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook," by Ashley Craft, debuted in November and features 100 recipes from all of the parks in the Disney enterprise.
Craft said she started compiling Disney recipes while she was blogging in 2017.
"Last year, I started thinking about writing a cookbook," Craft said during a recent phone interview.
The cookbook finally came together this year. "It was a crazy time right in the middle of the pandemic," Craft said about finishing the book.
Craft's cookbook features recipes from Disneyland and Walt Disney World and all of the lands and individual parks within those entities. There's something from places such as Main Street and The Magic Kingdom to Disney's Animal Kingdom, Disney California Adventure and more.
"People are surprised at how many foods are available there," Craft said. The author said it was interesting to try to recreate the popular recipes.
For her cookbook, Craft had to pick and choose and also leave out some of the recipes from the parks.
"There's so much food. I had to cut so many recipes," she said.
She's worked hard through the years to authentically recreate the different dishes she's used in her blog and also did the same hard work and research for the book.
"And I tried to make every recipe as accessible as possible for the average home cook," Craft said.
Among the recipes in the cookbook are Jungle Juleps, Churro Funnel Cakes, Gaston's Giant Cinnamon Rolls, Dole Whip, Blue Milk, Mickey Pretzels, Cookies and Cream Mickey Cupcakes and much more.
Craft said she always enjoyed tinkering with recipes and exploring different foods.
"I'm a person who loves the kitchen and has been cooking for a long time," she said.
Craft and her family did all the recipe testing for this book. "I worked on them until I got it right," the author said.
Craft, who currently lives in Kansas, grew up in Anaheim, California, and was a fan of Disneyland. She also did two internships at Walt Disney World and has visited both Disneyland and Disney World extensively through the years. Craft's blog, titled Ashley Crafted, has frequently included recipes from the Disney Parks.
The following recipes are from "The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook."
Cookies and Cream Mickey Cupcakes
Main Street, U.S.A., Disneyland
Candy Palace on Main Street, U.S.A., was renovated in 2012 and given a very sweet interior. Many of the features are meant to look edible, such as the chandelier that seems to be dripping ice cream, and the exit sign shaped as a wrapped candy. And among its actually edible creations are delectable, supersweet Cookies and Cream Mickey Cupcakes. Topped with the iconic mouse ears, these popular treats are easy to whip up and sure to please.
YIELDS 24 CUPCAKES
For Cupcakes:
3 tablespoons salted butter, softened
1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
2 teaspoons baking powder
3/4 cup cocoa powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup whole milk
1. To make Cupcakes: Preheat oven to 350°F. Line two standard muffin tins with cupcake liners and set aside.
2. In the bowl of a stand mixer, add butter and sugar. Using the flat beater attachment, cream together well. Add eggs and vanilla. While mixer is running, add flour, baking soda, baking powder, cocoa powder, and salt; continue mixing until well combined. Add milk slowly.
3. Scoop batter into prepared muffin tins, filling cups just above halfway.
4. Bake 15 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean. Remove from oven and allow to cool completely, about 1 hour, before frosting.
For Frosting:
1/2 cup salted butter, softened
4 cups confectioners’ sugar
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
2 tablespoons heavy cream
10 chocolate sandwich cookies, crushed
48 mini chocolate sandwich cookies, whole
1. To make Frosting: In the bowl of a stand mixer, add butter, confectioners’ sugar, cream cheese, and heavy cream. Using the flat beater attachment, whip until light and fluffy. Add crushed cookies and mix until combined.
2. Scoop frosting into a piping bag fitted with a large star tip. Swirl a generous amount of frosting on each cupcake, creating a pointed mound. Stand a mini sandwich cookie upright on either side of pointed mount to create Mickey Mouse ears.
MIX IT UP
Frosting swirls are adorable, but if you prefer less frosting on your cupcakes, you can just use a knife to spread a thinner layer of frosting on top of the cupcakes—enough to push in the mouse ears.
Gaston’s Giant Cinnamon Rolls
Fantasyland, Magic Kingdom
Disney Parks have sold cinnamon rolls for a long time—regular, boring-sized cinnamon rolls. But in 2012, they upped their cinnamon roll game when they introduced the Warm Cinnamon Roll to their line-up. It is about 8" square in size and is smothered in frosting and butterscotch topping. It is perfectly made for the man who eats five dozen eggs each day—or your whole family!
SERVES 8
For Dough
3/4 cup salted butter, melted, divided
1 1/2 cups whole milk
6 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, divided
2 (1/4-ounce) packets active dry yeast
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup room-temperature water
2 large eggs
1. Grease a 9"×13" pan with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
2. To make the Dough: In a medium bowl, combine 1/2 cup melted butter and milk.
3. In the bowl of a stand mixer, add 2 1/2 cups flour, yeast, sugar, and salt. Add water, eggs, and butter mixture. Using the flat beater attachment, mix until well combined. Add remaining flour 1/2 cup at a time while mixing until Dough starts to form a ball.
4. Switch to the dough hook attachment and knead Dough on low speed 5 minutes.
5. Remove Dough from bowl, sprinkle some flour in bowl, and place Dough back in the same bowl. Let rise 10 minutes in a warm place.
For Filling
2 cups light brown sugar
2 tablespoons ground cinnamon
1 cup salted butter, softened
1. To make Filling: In a medium bowl, mix brown sugar, cinnamon, and butter together. Set aside.
2. Roll out Dough into a long rectangle, about 3' × 2'. Spread Filling evenly across the whole surface of the Dough. Starting at short end, roll Dough like a jelly roll. Make a cut in the center of the roll, and then cut about 6" from the center on either side to make 2 giant rolls.
3. Place both rolls swirl-edge down in prepared pan.
4. Drizzle remaining 1/4 cup melted butter over rolls. Allow rolls to rise at room temperature 30 minutes.
5. Preheat oven to 375˚F. Bake rolls 20 minutes, then cover loosely with foil and bake another 10 minutes.
For Cream Cheese Frosting
8 ounces cream cheese
1/4 cup salted butter, softened
2 cups confectioners’sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 tablespoons heavy cream
1. To make Cream Cheese Frosting: In a medium saucepan over medium heat, add cream cheese and butter. Combine and heat until melted, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in confectioners’ sugar. Add vanilla, cream, and salt. Stir, then set aside.
For Butterscotch Topping
1/2 cup light brown sugar
4 tablespoons salted butter, softened
1/2 cup heavy cream
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1. To make Butterscotch Topping: In a separate medium saucepan over medium heat, add brown sugar, butter, and cream. Bring to a boil and boil 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Add salt and vanilla. Set aside.
2. To serve, place each giant roll on a large plate. Drizzle cream cheese frosting in one direction along each roll’s swirl, then drizzle with butterscotch in the other direction.
COOKING TIP
The dough leftover on either end of the giant rolls need not be wasted! Make cuts about 1–2 inches along the extra roll. Lay swirl-side down in a glass 9" x 13" baking dish greased with cooking spray and bake about 20 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Jason Glisan
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.