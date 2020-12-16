A taste for Disney treats: Cookbook author offers recipes from the popular theme parks

Anyone who loves visiting the magical Disney theme parks will want to check out one of the latest cookbooks on the market.

"The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook," by Ashley Craft, debuted in November and features 100 recipes from all of the parks in the Disney enterprise.

Craft said she started compiling Disney recipes while she was blogging in 2017.

"Last year, I started thinking about writing a cookbook," Craft said during a recent phone interview.

The cookbook finally came together this year. "It was a crazy time right in the middle of the pandemic," Craft said about finishing the book.

Craft's cookbook features recipes from Disneyland and Walt Disney World and all of the lands and individual parks within those entities. There's something from places such as Main Street and The Magic Kingdom to Disney's Animal Kingdom, Disney California Adventure and more.

"People are surprised at how many foods are available there," Craft said. The author said it was interesting to try to recreate the popular recipes.

For her cookbook, Craft had to pick and choose and also leave out some of the recipes from the parks.