A taste of NWI cuisine: Savor the South Shore beckons food fans

A melting pot of recipes will star during Northwest Indiana's annual event putting restaurants into the spotlight this month.

Savor the South Shore Restaurant Weeks takes place through Feb. 28. Region restaurant fans are encouraged to come out to support favorite eateries or discover new restaurants during the event presented by South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority.

While we're still struggling with the pandemic, restaurants are beginning to open up more, allowing for more indoor dining opportunities. This year's Savor the South Shore will also highlight carryout options.

“The days (and weeks) after Valentine's Day are normally a slow time for restaurants," said Erika Dahl, director of communications for the South Shore CVA. She added this makes it a perfect time to present Savor the South Shore.

Savor the South Shore, which debuted in 2015, began to allow restaurants to offer specialties and new dishes while diners could sample items they may not have tried before. It's a way to explore the Region's cuisine.

"People are happy to patronize (area) restaurants," Dahl said, adding Savor the South Shore also promotes "renewed support of local restaurants." In 2020, the event featured more than 30 restaurants.