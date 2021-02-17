A taste of NWI cuisine: Savor the South Shore beckons food fans

A melting pot of recipes will star during Northwest Indiana's annual event putting restaurants into the spotlight this month.
Savor the South Shore Restaurant Weeks takes place through Feb. 28. Region restaurant fans are encouraged to come out to support favorite eateries or discover new restaurants during the event presented by South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority.
While we're still struggling with the pandemic, restaurants are beginning to open up more, allowing for more indoor dining opportunities. This year's Savor the South Shore will also highlight carryout options.
“The days (and weeks) after Valentine's Day are normally a slow time for restaurants," said Erika Dahl, director of communications for the South Shore CVA. She added this makes it a perfect time to present Savor the South Shore.
Savor the South Shore, which debuted in 2015, began to allow restaurants to offer specialties and new dishes while diners could sample items they may not have tried before. It's a way to explore the Region's cuisine.
"People are happy to patronize (area) restaurants," Dahl said, adding Savor the South Shore also promotes "renewed support of local restaurants." In 2020, the event featured more than 30 restaurants.
It's recommended that diners call the restaurants they're interested in prior to venturing out due to the limited capacity allowed at every restaurant. Also, Dahl stressed restaurateurs are continuing to follow appropriate safety and sanitary precautions due to the pandemic.
Nearly 20 restaurants have already signed up to participate, as of press time, but restaurateurs are still allowed to sign up to present special menus as the promotion continues. It's free to sign up. During the promotion, eateries will feature three-course menus or special discounts. Carry-out items are also available at many restaurants. Restaurateurs may visit the website alongthesouthshore.com/savor to learn how to get involved.
For those who want to dine at a particular eatery, visit savorthesouthshore.com to learn about the menus and specials your restaurant of choice will highlight. Simply ask for the Savor menu at the restaurant.
The following restaurants are among the participants in the 2021 Savor the South Shore.
• Abbiocco Italian Cuisine in Chesterton
• Aftermath Cidery & Winery in Valparaiso
• Asparagus Restaurant in Merrillville
• Brick House Bar and Grill in Hobart
• Goblin & the Grocer in Beverly Shores
• Grindhouse Cafe in Griffith
• The Farmhouse Restaurant at Fair Oaks Farms
• Leeds Public House in Michigan City
• Lighthouse Restaurant in Cedar Lake
• Louie Wingz and Catfish in Valparaiso
• The Mason Jar in Lowell
• The Rolling Stonebaker in Valparaiso
• Running Vines Winery in Chesterton
• Sip Coffee Houses in Highland, Crown Point and Cedar Lake
• The Station at eMbers in Rensselaer
• T-Bones Pier 11 in LaPorte
• Teibel's Restaurant in Schererville
• Timbrook Kitchens in Munster
• Toast & Jam in Schererville
• Wildrose Brewing Company in Griffith