A Tasteful Mission: Meals on Wheels provides more than nourishment to clients

Creating dishes for Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana is rewarding in many ways for Keith Peffers, chef and director of food services for the organization.
"Cooking has always been a passion of mine," said Peffers. "It's said that cooking is one of the things you love or hate. It's something I really enjoy doing. And I really like it when I hear people say they enjoy the food. It puts a smile on my face."
Peffers has been at the helm of the kitchen for Meals on Wheels for the past six months.
Sandy Noe, executive director for Meals on Wheels said the dishes which come out of Peffer's kitchen are outstanding in flavor and presentation.
"Chef Keith has elevated the quality of our meals tenfold," said Noe.
Peffer said he offers seasonal recipes and is focused on turning out a variety of dishes including comfort foods, what's called "therapeutic" meals for specialty diets and other fare.
It's not unusual to find dishes such as meatloaf, lasagna, chicken and dumplings and even pork loin with a balsamic cherry sauce on his menu.
"We have a fantastic commercial kitchen and we do everything in house," the chef said. Meals created are rotated during a six-week cycle menu. Clients can choose one of two different entrees a day.
The mission of Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana, which was founded in 1977, is "to deliver meals to those in need with the support of community volunteers."
"The reasons for needing a meal are as diverse as all of us (who work) in the building," Noe said. She added, at this time as we're going through the pandemic, they are seeing a lot more people needing meals.
Volunteers deliver throughout more than 40 meal routes in Lake, Porter, Newton, and Jasper counties every day.
Volunteers also do wellness checks on individuals. Safety is a big focus when it comes to delivering and Meals on Wheels has a No Touch Delivery System in place.
All meals, Peffers said, include all the components from sides or a salad to rolls with butter as well as dessert.
Noe said there are about 22 people who work in different roles in the kitchen to produce all the meals along with the chef. The Crown Point facility where the kitchen is located was opened in 2006.
Peffers has worked in the culinary field for 35 years, including operating his own restaurant and cooking for corporate and educational organizations as well.
To learn more about Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana, visit mownwi.com. If you're interested in volunteering, contact Charlie Misovye, Volunteer Manager at 219-756-3663 or charlie@mownwi.org.
The following recipe for a popular Meals on Wheels recipe is from Keith Peffers.
Pork Loin with Balsamic Cherry Sauce
Yield 5-6 servings
Ingredients
• 1 pork tenderloin, trimmed - about 1 1/2 pounds
• Canadian chicken seasoning
• 16 ounces frozen dark sweet cherries
• 1 tablespoon canola oil
• 1 cup diced red onion
• 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
• 1/2 cup water
• 2 tablespoons cornstarch
DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 350 degrees.Lightly season pork with Canadian chicken seasoning.
In a baking dish or pan, cook for approximately 25 minutes or internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. Let pork rest for 10 minutes before slicing.
While pork is cooking, in a sauce pan, saute onions in 1 tablespoon canola oil until translucent. Add cherries and balsamic vinegar, heat until you reach a simmer. Mix cornstarch with water, add to sauce while stirring. Continue to simmer until sauce thickens.
6 Region spots to grab a hot bowl of soup
Foodie's Marketcafe
Jedi's Garden Family Restaurant
Produce Depot
Sunrise Health Foods
Location: 17650 Torrence Ave., Lansing.
Phone: 708-474-6166.
The store offers three soups daily. Among the most popular are Chicken and Dumpling, Three Bean Chili and Lentil.
The Stuffed Pepper
Viking Chili Bowl
Location: 105 W. Morthland Drive, Valparaiso.
Phone: 219-462-0800.
Creamy Chicken Noodle is a big seller as are many of the eatery's other chicken soups.