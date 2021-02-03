A Tasteful Mission: Meals on Wheels provides more than nourishment to clients

The mission of Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana, which was founded in 1977, is "to deliver meals to those in need with the support of community volunteers."

"The reasons for needing a meal are as diverse as all of us (who work) in the building," Noe said. She added, at this time as we're going through the pandemic, they are seeing a lot more people needing meals.

Volunteers deliver throughout more than 40 meal routes in Lake, Porter, Newton, and Jasper counties every day.

Volunteers also do wellness checks on individuals. Safety is a big focus when it comes to delivering and Meals on Wheels has a No Touch Delivery System in place.

All meals, Peffers said, include all the components from sides or a salad to rolls with butter as well as dessert.

Noe said there are about 22 people who work in different roles in the kitchen to produce all the meals along with the chef. The Crown Point facility where the kitchen is located was opened in 2006.

Peffers has worked in the culinary field for 35 years, including operating his own restaurant and cooking for corporate and educational organizations as well.