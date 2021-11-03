Abra Berens releases cookbook on legumes, seeds and grains

To accomplish this, she introduces us to 29 different grains, legumes and seeds. Some like lentils, lima beans, split peas, quinoa, rice and oats we know something about. Others such as cowpeas, millet, teff, fonio, and freekeh are mysteries.

That is until you read her book and learn not only how to cook them but also about their history, and the health benefits of each. But Berens doesn’t stop there, taking us into the culture of independent farms by conducting interviews with farmers including her cousins Matt and John Berens, third-generation farmers in Bentheim, Michigan who have transitioned into growing non-GMO corn and edible beans and Jerry Hebron, the manager of Oakland Avenue Urban Farm, a nonprofit, community-based organization dedicated to cultivating healthy foods, sustainable economies, and active cultural environments. Hebron has been raising crowder beans for almost a decade.