Abra Berens releases cookbook on legumes, seeds and grains

Once Abra Berens, executive chef at Granor Farm in Southwest Michigan, was like most of us. She didn’t give a bean about beans, those much maligned edibles belonging, along with peas and lentils, to the vegetable class called legumes.
After all, beans are about as low on the food chain as you can go in terms of respect. Kids snicker at rhymes about the gas they produce and sayings like “not worth a hill of beans” signifies their, well, insignificance.
But then Berens, a James Beard semifinalist for Outstanding Chef: Great Lakes, whose previous cookbook "Ruffage" was nominated for a 2019 James Beard Award, became intrigued by the bean and grain program at Granor, a certified organic farm in Three Oaks, Michigan.
Now she’s all about legumes, seeds, and grains. For anyone who knows Abra that meant a deep dive into the subject. The result? Her latest cookbook, a 464-page door stopper with 140 recipes and over 160 recipe variations titled "Grist: A Practical Guide to Cooking Grains, Beans, Seeds, and Legumes." Just published by Chronicle Books on Oct. 26, "Grist" sold so fast that new copies are not available on Amazon until Nov. 23.
Suddenly a hill of beans takes on new meaning.
“We all know that they’re good for you,” says Berens, who describes herself as a bean-evangelist. “I want people to understand these ingredients and you can’t understand these ingredients until you know them.”
To accomplish this, she introduces us to 29 different grains, legumes and seeds. Some like lentils, lima beans, split peas, quinoa, rice and oats we know something about. Others such as cowpeas, millet, teff, fonio, and freekeh are mysteries.
That is until you read her book and learn not only how to cook them but also about their history, and the health benefits of each. But Berens doesn’t stop there, taking us into the culture of independent farms by conducting interviews with farmers including her cousins Matt and John Berens, third-generation farmers in Bentheim, Michigan who have transitioned into growing non-GMO corn and edible beans and Jerry Hebron, the manager of Oakland Avenue Urban Farm, a nonprofit, community-based organization dedicated to cultivating healthy foods, sustainable economies, and active cultural environments. Hebron has been raising crowder beans for almost a decade.
We also get to meet Carl Wagner, a farmer and seed cleaner in Niles, Michigan. Berens said she wanted to include those working at these “invisible” farming jobs. She didn’t know what a seed cleaner was until a few years ago and figured, rightly so, that most of us don’t know either. Wagner, with his wife Mary, run C3 Seeds, a company that provides seed cleaning for grains and seed stock. When Berens asked him what he’d like people to know about his job, his response was that seed cleaning “is part of buying a bag of flour or a bottle of whiskey.”
When it comes to knowing her beans, Berens recommends dried beans not canned and looking at artisan bean growers such as Sheridan Acres, a fourth-generation farm family in Ubly, Michigan and Zursun Beans in Twin Falls, Idaho. Granor Farm also sells black, red and pinto beans at their farm store which is open Friday and Saturday. For information on the times, visit granorfarm.com.
Berens is already working on her next book, tentatively titled "Fruit," due out in 2023. When I ask her how she does it all, she laughs and replies, “I don’t have any hobbies.”
And though she has a fun sense of humor, she takes her food writing very seriously.
“Every author has to think about why they’re putting something into the world,” she says, “and what is the value of it and what makes these books worthwhile?”
With "Grist," she’s given us a great value -- the key to healthy, tasty foods.
Abra Berens Virtual Book Events
FYI: A virtual cooking demonstration will take place at Zingerman’s Bakehouse in Ann Arbor, Michigan from 5 to 7 p.m. Central Nov. 3. Cost is $20. To sign up: visit bakewithzing.com/class/abra-berens-grist-virtual-demo.
FYI: At Home with Literati: Abra Berens & Alex Beggs at 6 p.m. Nov. 22. Event is free. To join with Zoom, visit literatibookstore.com/event/home-literati-abra-berens
The following recipe is reprinted from "Grist: A Practical Guide to Cooking Grains, Beans, Seeds, and Legumes" by Abra Berens with permission from Chronicle Books, 2021. Photographs © EE Berger.
Whole Roasted Leeks w/Chickpeas, Lemon Vinaigrette, Ricotta + Chard
4 large leeks (about 2 pounds), trimmed and cleaned of dirt
4 sprigs thyme (optional)
¼ teaspoon chili flakes (optional)
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 orange (about 3 ounces), peel stripped, juiced, or ¼ cup white wine or hard cider
3/4 cup olive oil
2 cups cooked or canned chickpeas, rinsed
1 bunch chard (8 ounces), cut into ribbons (or spinach, kale, or arugula)
2 lemons (about 3 ounces), zest and juice
4 ounces ricotta
DIRECTIONS: Preheat the oven to 350°F. Place the whole, cleaned leeks, side by side, in a roasting pan.
Scatter the thyme (if using), chili flakes (if using), and 2 large pinches of salt evenly over the leeks.
Scatter the orange peel strips over the leeks and drizzle them with the orange juice and ¼ cup of the olive oil to coat.
Cover with foil and bake until the leeks are tender, 35 to 45 minutes.
Combine the chickpeas, chard ribbons, lemon zest and juice, and remaining ½ cup of olive oil with a big pinch of salt and a couple of grinds of black pepper.
When the leeks are tender, transfer from the roasting pan to plates or a serving platter. Top with the chickpea and chard salad. Dot ricotta over the top and serve.