Abundant options whether you plan to cook, carry out or go out for the holidays

There’s so much to love about the holiday season. Twinkling lights. Roaring fires. Festive decorations. Thoughtful gifts. Wish lists. Giving spirits. Falling snowflakes. Elves and reindeer and holly and stockings.
And then of course there is the food. Creating a festive table to entertain guests can be one of the most memorable parts.
Cooking
Are you planning to do all of the cooking?
It’s a big job, but with good planning you can create a spectacular table to will wow your guests. Give yourself ample time to get everything in order, get your food orders in early and have a plan B, just in case.
With shortages and price spikes we are seeing this year, you may have a hard time finding exactly what you want in your price range. So, keep that in mind, be patient and be kind to those working in stores and restaurants.
Tobie Martin, a manager of Rob’s Meat Chop & Deli in Dyer, recommends shopping early and to call ahead and reserve your meats. Prime ribs are one of the most popular items Rob's sells at the holidays. “You can get either bone-in or boneless. People like it because they can also make it as a Christmas roast,” said Martin. “It’s very tender and flavorful, and we can pre-season it if you’d like.”
Small turkeys are a trend this year, but Martin said the demand for them is so high, they don’t anticipate having many of the birds. “The smallest we have now is our all-natural turkey that is around 15 pounds,” he said. As an alternative, he recommends their turkey breast, which weighs from 3-6 pounds and is boneless.
To help shave off a little time and prep work, consider getting some of Rob’s stuffed sides that you simply warm at home. Choose from peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes stuffed with crab meat, cheeses or cheese and bacon.
Some of its other popular items for holiday meals are marinated chicken breasts in about 30 flavors, beef tenderloin, lake perch and smoked polish sausage. Martin said that they also carry Rob’s own smokehouse seasoning, which works well for pork and chicken, or Rob’s garlic herb seasoning, good for beef and pork.
Catering
It can take a big load off of the host to cater the meal and focus energy on cleaning, decorating, serving and spending time with loved ones. A number of area restaurants and markets are offering carry-out dinners for the holiday or offer catering services. One thing to keep in mind is that many are closed on Christmas Day, so reheating may be needed.
Angie Golom, owner of Warsaw Inn in Lynwood, said her ethnic specialties are a huge seller around holiday time. The most popular? “Pierogi, pierogi, pierogi,” answered Golom. “We still make them by hand, and we get lots of orders. Other than that, the others that are extremely popular are stuffed cabbage and of course, kolaczki.”
Everything is made from scratch at Warsaw Inn from the soups to the entrees to the desserts, which include chocolate cake, cheesecake and potato chip cookies. Catering options can be viewed online — www.angieswarsawinn.com — and can be customized.
There is a set pick-up time on Christmas Eve for holiday pick-up from 4-8:30 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Christmas Day. In past years she said she was able to accommodate last-minute orders, but this year orders must be placed in advance. “I am asking that orders be placed ahead of time. I want to make sure I have all the necessary supplies so I’m not going to be doing last-minute orders because of the shortages. I just want to make sure we have enough product,” said Golom.
Staffing shortages are another issue throughout the restaurant industry. Golom said she was lucky that many of her employees have returned, but she is hiring. “Business is coming back, and we are very busy,” she said.
Catering is also a big part of the holiday business at Rob’s. Martin said that fried chicken and roast beef are probably its most popular catering items at Christmastime, but Rob's also offers sausage and peppers, baby back ribs, sausage with sauerkraut, mostaccioli and a variety of prepared salads, including the potato salad made from an old family recipe.
Potato salad orders kept Martin busy peeling potatoes until 1 a.m. some nights before the holiday last year. Everything is made from scratch, including their breads. So if you are looking for Vienna bread, dinner rolls or Kaiser rolls for your table, they are made fresh daily.
Teibel’s Family Restaurant in Schererville does a brisk catering and carry-out business during the holiday season. Owner Paul Teibel said that curbside pickup is still available upon request. “We also do full catering, so if you have a group at home or at the office, we have packages. You can get two or three meats and sides and rolls, and it ranges from $13.95 on up," he said.
Popular catering items at Teibel's include its lightly breaded and fried yellow lake perch, cole slaw and the mushroom cap appetizer.
Dining out
Sometimes heading out to a restaurant for the holiday meal just makes it a much more relaxing affair, one in which no one has to prepare a huge feast. Finding a place open on Christmas can be challenging, but it can be just an enjoyable to get together on Christmas Eve and let someone else do the cooking.
Warsaw Inn is open for dining from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas Eve. Reservations are not being taken for Christmas Eve.
Though not open on Christmas Day, a visit to Teibel's during the holiday season is a family tradition for many thanks to the holiday menu and decor, which went up well before Thanksgiving. “We’ve been decorating longer than I’ve been alive,” said Teibel. “We have a great collection of things that go up each year, including lights outside. It’s a long collection of old and new things.
“One thing we’re strong in is groups — big or small,” said Teibel. The largest banquet rooms hold up to 350 people and the restaurant has a capacity of 750.
The pandemic slowed business last year, but Teibel said they are expecting a busy season. “This year we are anticipating that dining will be near normal, and people are going to come out and celebrate holidays and have family time,” he said. “We’re definitely gearing up for a busy holiday season.” Reservations are recommended, especially on Tuesday or Thursday, when Santa will be there.
Turkey is on the menu year-round and a popular holiday item. There will also be some special steaks for the holidays.