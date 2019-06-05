Actor Sean Fortunato has been surrounded by great cooks his entire life.
"I'm spoiled," he said, adding that his mother was a great baker and he enjoyed a lot of specialty treats while growing up. "And then I was fortunate to marry a woman who's a great baker," he said.
Fortunato is starring as character Miss Trunchbull in "Matilda The Musical," running through June 23 at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook. (FYI: Visit DruryLaneTheatre.com.) Headmistress Trunchbull is a mean taskmaster whose disdain for children is apparent in all she does. During the play, Trunchbull even makes a child devour a chocolate cake in front of his classmates.
The actor's wife is Linda Fortunato, who is the artistic director of Munster's Theatre at the Center and is no stranger to the kitchen arts as well.
Fortunato said, although his mom was of Irish descent, and his dad was Italian, his mother was a fan of Italian fare. She regularly made traditional favorites such as lasagna and chicken Parmesan from scratch.
Fortunato said among his favorite treat selections are cakes, cupcakes and chewy cookies in bar form.
At home, Fortunato said he'll occasionally step into the kitchen to cook.
"I will cook from time to time," he said, adding his wife Linda is the main culinary star in their home. Fortunato said he pretty much watches what he eats but can go overboard at times. That's precisely why he'll often ask his wife to hide various treats.
"Then, I'll ask her 'Do you have anything hidden?," he said laughing.
Fortunato said he's having a blast portraying such a notorious person in "Matilda."
"It's fun playing the character. If I were to meet her in real life, I'd think she was a monster," he said. "She can be so over the top."
The following recipe for a decadent chocolate cake is from Fortunato.
Trunchbull-worthy chocolate cake
Cake Ingredients:
2 cups white sugar
1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
2 eggs
1 cup milk
1/2 cup vegetable oil
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 cup boiling water
Cake Fillings and Toppings:
1 jar marshmallow Fluff
1 package of chocolate sandwich cookies
Your favorite chocolate frosting
DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour two 9-inch round pans.
In a large bowl, stir together the sugar, flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add the eggs, milk, oil and vanilla, mix for 2 minutes on medium speed of mixer. Stir in the boiling water last. Batter will be thin. Pour evenly into the prepared pans.
Bake 30 to 35 minutes in the preheated oven, until the cake tests done with a toothpick. Cool in the pans for 10 minutes, then remove to a wire rack to cool completely.
Once completely cool, move one of the cakes to a cake stand. Apply half of the marshmallow Fluff to the top of the cake. Cover the Fluff in chocolate sandwich cookies, pressing them down into the Fluff slightly so they are secure. Cover the sandwich cookies with the remaining marshmallow Fluff and then top with second cake. Frost the entire cake, top and sides, with your favorite chocolate frosting. Seal 10-12 sandwich cookies inside a plastic storage bag and crush by hitting with a rolling pin until each cookie is broken into 4-6 pieces. Sprinkle the cookie pieces on top of the cake in a circle at the edge.