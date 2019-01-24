When Ashley North has time, you'll find her whipping up a baked good.
"I like to bake," North said. "I usually try to make something once a week."
North is currently starring in the role of Nicola in "Kinky Boots." The show runs to Jan. 27 at Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago FYI: BroadwayInChicago.com.
Among North's favorite recipes are Kitchen Sink Cookies, featuring everything you have on hand, and a zucchini/chocolate chip muffin called Chochini.
"I also like to decorate," she said, adding she'll often decorate cupcakes, cakes and other pastries.
North learned to bake from her mother and grandmother. "I also have a handful of friends who like to bake. It's a real bonding experience," she said.
As a performer with a sweet tooth, North is careful about what she consumes.
"I keep a close eye on my intake of sweets," she said.
North's recipe for Chochini Muffins is vegan, and it's also gluten-free and dairy-free. It's a recipe she got from a friend.
"They're very hearty. You're definitely getting your vegetables in there. "They're indulgent but very healthy as well," she said.
North said it's important for her to share meals with others. "I'm the oldest of five and sharing always came natural to me."
When North goes out to eat, she said she looks for healthful fare.
"I like to eat as natural and organic as possible," she said, adding she's lactose intolerant and doesn't consume dairy products.
The following recipe from North is for Chochini Muffins.
Chochini Muffins
2 cups Shredded, Unpeeled Zucchini
1-2/3 cup Flour (Allergen-Free: I use Red Mill)
1/2 teaspoon Baking Soda
1/2 teaspoon Baking Powder (Allergen-Free: I use Argo)
1/2 teaspoon Salt
2 Ripe Bananas
1/3 cup Brown Sugar
1/3 cup White Sugar
1/2 cup Butter, Melted And Slightly Cooled (Allergen-Free: I use Earth Balance Original Buttery Spread)
2 Tablespoons Vegetable Oil
1 teaspoon Vanilla Extract
Chocolate Chips (Allergen-Free: I use Nestle Simply Delicious Morsels)
2/3 Apple Sauce
DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Shred zucchini by peeling and chopping into tiny pieces. This also can be accomplished by grating. Mash ripe bananas and combine with shredded zucchini, apple sauce, vanilla extract and vegetable oil.
Combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, white and brown sugar in a separate bowl. Once both bowls are thoroughly blended, combine and add chocolate chips to suit your fancy.
Using a muffin tray, add mix and cook for 34-40 minutes.