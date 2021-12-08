Add popcorn to holiday recipes

For holiday fans looking for recipes for a festive party, The Popcorn Board has a variety of ideas for you.
Everything from snowmen and tree-shaped treats to snack mixes and more can be made with the crispy snack.
The following recipe from The Popcorn Board is for Festive Popcorn Trees.
Festive Popcorn Treats
10 cups air-popped popcorn
1 10-ounce bag miniature marshmallows
2 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Decorating sugar (green, blue)
1 tube of white frosting (with decorating tip)
Assorted small colorful candies, such as sprinkles and miniature silver dragees
DIRECTIONS: Place popcorn in large bowl.
Place marshmallows and butter in medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Stir until marshmallows are melted and mixture is smooth. Remove from heat.
Stir in vanilla extract. Pour mixture over popcorn in bowl. Toss well to coat popcorn evenly.
Line a baking sheet with foil. Spray hands with nonstick cooking spray, then scoop up about 1 cup of popcorn mixture.
Shape mixture into a cone shape, keeping the base flat. This forms the tree. Sprinkle tree with decorating sugar; place tree on baking sheet.
Continue to make the rest of the trees. Pipe frosting on trees to make a garland, then decorate them with colorful candies.
Serving suggestion:
Place each tree on a sugar cookie and decorate your serving tray with shredded coconut to resemble snow.
Tips: It’s important that this recipe starts with unflavored white popcorn for best color and flavor.
Make your own colored sugar by adding food coloring to sugar, stirring in a bowl or shaking vigorously in a sealed container. Add more food coloring for more intense tones.
Nutrition Facts:
200 calories
4.5 g total fat
2 g saturated fat
5 mg cholesterol
65 mg sodium
39 g carbohydrates
1 g fiber
25 g sugar
1 g protein
31 mg potassium