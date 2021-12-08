 Skip to main content
Add popcorn to holiday recipes

Festive Popcorn Trees

Festive Popcorn Trees are pictured.

 From The Popcorn Board

For holiday fans looking for recipes for a festive party, The Popcorn Board has a variety of ideas for you.

Everything from snowmen and tree-shaped treats to snack mixes and more can be made with the crispy snack.

The following recipe from The Popcorn Board is for Festive Popcorn Trees.

Festive Popcorn Treats

10 cups air-popped popcorn

1 10-ounce bag miniature marshmallows

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Decorating sugar (green, blue)

1 tube of white frosting (with decorating tip)

Assorted small colorful candies, such as sprinkles and miniature silver dragees

DIRECTIONS: Place popcorn in large bowl.

Place marshmallows and butter in medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Stir until marshmallows are melted and mixture is smooth. Remove from heat.

Stir in vanilla extract. Pour mixture over popcorn in bowl. Toss well to coat popcorn evenly.

Line a baking sheet with foil. Spray hands with nonstick cooking spray, then scoop up about 1 cup of popcorn mixture.

Shape mixture into a cone shape, keeping the base flat. This forms the tree. Sprinkle tree with decorating sugar; place tree on baking sheet.

Continue to make the rest of the trees. Pipe frosting on trees to make a garland, then decorate them with colorful candies.

Serving suggestion:

Place each tree on a sugar cookie and decorate your serving tray with shredded coconut to resemble snow.

Tips: It’s important that this recipe starts with unflavored white popcorn for best color and flavor.

Make your own colored sugar by adding food coloring to sugar, stirring in a bowl or shaking vigorously in a sealed container. Add more food coloring for more intense tones.

Nutrition Facts:

200 calories

4.5 g total fat

2 g saturated fat

5 mg cholesterol

65 mg sodium

39 g carbohydrates

1 g fiber

25 g sugar

1 g protein

31 mg potassium

