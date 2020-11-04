 Skip to main content
Add popcorn to make tasty autumn snacks
alert urgent

Add popcorn to make tasty autumn snacks

Popcorn is a delicious treat no matter what the season.

According to The Popcorn Board, which is based in Chicago, Americans consume 15 billion quarts of popcorn annually. Popcorn is a grain that can be blended with a variety of other foods, seasonings, flavored butters and assorted sweets.

The Popcorn Board regularly updates its recipe base and features a number of concoctions for everything from popcorn for different seasons to holidays.

Categories of recipes at popcorn.org include Global Flavors, Good for You, Popcorn for Celebrations, Quick and Easy, Kids In The Kitchen and more.

The following fall-themed recipes are from The Popcorn Board.

Beef Jerky Chili Popcorn

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients

8 cups unsalted, unbuttered popped popcorn

1 1/2 cups grated Cheddar cheese

1/4 cup butter

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon each garlic powder and paprika

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup chopped beef jerky

DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 300° Fahrenheit. Line large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or foil; spread popcorn evenly on baking sheet. Sprinkle cheese over top.

In small pan set over medium heat, melt butter; stir in chili powder, garlic powder, paprika and salt. Bring to light boil; remove from heat.

Drizzle hot butter mixture over popcorn; sprinkle with beef jerky. Bake, stirring occasionally, for about 30 minutes or until popcorn is dry and crisp. Toss gently; transfer to shallow serving bowl.

Maple Pumpkin Spice Popcorn

Yield: 5 cups

Ingredients

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin spice mix

1 tablespoon butter or margarine

1/2 cup chopped pecans, optional

5 cups popped popcorn

DIRECTIONS: In a large saucepan or pot, heat brown sugar, maple syrup and pumpkin pie spice mix over medium heat.

Cook, stirring, 3 minutes or until sugar is dissolved and mixture is bubbling.

Stir in butter until melted and well blended.

Add pecans, if desired, and popcorn and stir until well coated.

Allow mixture to cool before serving. Serve immediately or store in an airtight container.

Spicy Cajun Popcorn and Nuts

Cajun spices perfectly match the crunchy goodness of popcorn and nuts.

Yield: 9 cups

Ingredients

8 cups popped popcorn

1/2 cup toasted, coarsely chopped pecans

1/2 cup peanuts

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter or margarine, melted

1/4 teaspoon each: dry mustard, garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

DIRECTIONS: Place popcorn and nuts in large bowl.

In small microwave-safe bowl, microwave butter on HIGH until melted, about 30 seconds.

Stir in dry mustard, garlic powder and cayenne pepper.

Drizzle over popcorn mixture and toss well.

