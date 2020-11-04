Add popcorn to make tasty autumn snacks

Popcorn is a delicious treat no matter what the season.

According to The Popcorn Board, which is based in Chicago, Americans consume 15 billion quarts of popcorn annually. Popcorn is a grain that can be blended with a variety of other foods, seasonings, flavored butters and assorted sweets.

The Popcorn Board regularly updates its recipe base and features a number of concoctions for everything from popcorn for different seasons to holidays.

Categories of recipes at popcorn.org include Global Flavors, Good for You, Popcorn for Celebrations, Quick and Easy, Kids In The Kitchen and more.

The following fall-themed recipes are from The Popcorn Board.

Beef Jerky Chili Popcorn

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients

8 cups unsalted, unbuttered popped popcorn

1 1/2 cups grated Cheddar cheese

1/4 cup butter

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon each garlic powder and paprika

1/4 teaspoon salt