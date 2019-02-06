Diners wanting to take the family out for a bit of fun and food should consider visiting Tyler's Tender in Schererville.
The eatery, with a restaurant theme, is one of the popular stops for kids and their parents looking for a quick meal. Those seeking to have a unique party for the little ones can also do so at Tyler's Tender.
Actually, diners of all ages will likely find the atmosphere delightful and also find that it's a throwback to another time.
Trains are definitely the theme at this restaurant where visitors will find train-themed photos and displays. The focal point of the restaurant is the toy train that delivers meals to customers.
During a recent Saturday dinner at Tyler's Tender, the train brought everything from sandwiches and cheese sticks to burgers and more to customers.
Both kid-friendly foods and those with adults in mind are featured on the menu.
Our choices for dinner were the Steak and Bleu Wrap ($8.99); White Cheddar Mac & Cheese ($3.99); Cheese Sticks ($5.99); and a Strawberry Milkshake ($3.49).
The Steak and Bleu featured flavorful seasonings and was served in a Spinach wrap. Tyler's milkshakes aren't overly thick and are easy to drink. The White Cheddar Mac & Cheese and Cheese Sticks proved good choices as well.
Among other dishes on the menu are assorted sandwiches, appetizers, malts, salads and more.
Customers who are seated at the counter in the middle of the room have the opportunity to have their dishes delivered by a model flat bed train car. Diners seated at tables in other sections of the restaurant have their selections brought to them by a server.
At the restaurant, young guests may ride in a train in one of the other rooms. Customers may also visit the arcade in the back of the restaurant.